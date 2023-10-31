Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions, a Leading North American 4PL, expands into Europe with new office outside Paris, FR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions (“Cedric Millar”), a highly respected North American 4PL (Fourth Party Logistics) provider, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the European market with the opening of their new office located in Orléans, France. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Cedric Millar as it extends its global presence and brings its renowned logistics/supply chain solutions to businesses across Europe.
Cedric Millar has established itself as a trusted partner in the North American market, renowned for its innovative and customer-centric approach to logistics/supply chain management. By optimizing supply chain operations, through technology-enabled and streamlined processes, the company has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of its clients.
Recognizing the tremendous opportunities in Europe, Cedric Millar has appointed Jerome Benadava as the Managing Director of Europe, who will spearhead the company's operations in the region. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of both the European and North American markets, Benadava will lead Cedric Millar's expansion efforts and forge valuable partnerships with businesses seeking to enhance their logistics/supply chain operations across Europe.
Brian Ware, President and CEO of Cedric Millar, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's European expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to open our new office in France and introduce Cedric Millar's capabilities into Europe. This is an exciting opportunity for us to bring our expertise, dedication, and passion for developing and executing supply chain solutions to businesses across Europe. We are committed to empowering organizations with tailored solutions that drive efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and growth."
Jerome Benadava, the newly appointed Managing Director of Europe, shared his excitement about leading Cedric Millar's European operations, stating, "I am honored to join Cedric Millar and spearhead our expansion into the European market. With the opening of this new office, we are strategically positioned to serve businesses across Europe, and support current clients in North America. I am committed to leveraging Cedric Millar's proven capabilities and delivering innovative logistics and supply chain solutions thataddress the unique needs of our European clients."
Cedric Millar's expansion into Europe will provide businesses with access to a comprehensive suite of services and technology, including freight management, transportation management systems and integration, freight, audit, and payment services, supply chain engineering and design, and business analytics. By combining cutting-edge technologies, a highly skilled team, and a customer-centric approach, Cedric Millar ensures seamless end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions that meet the evolving needs of European businesses.
ABOUT CEDRIC MILLAR:
Cedric Millar is North America’s leading supply chain solutions & 4PL provider specializing in: Supply Chain Technology & Integration, Freight Management, Freight, Audit, and Payment Services, Supply Chain Consulting, Engineering & Analytics, including Business Intelligence and Reporting, and Strategic Account Management.
Cedric Millar’s robust experience, and ultimate pursuit, is in building and executing optimized supply chain solutions for shippers and manufacturers across North America. Cedric Millar leverages their best-in-class suppliers and technology to drive service and process improvements - resulting in reduced costs and enduring satisfaction for our customers.
Cedric Millar has Canadian headquarters in the Greater Toronto Area, with locations in Montreal, Los Angeles, and Vancouver (2024), and US headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.
For more information, please go to: www.cedricmillar.com or call toll-free at 1-888-998-1009.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jérôme Benadava
Managing Director
Office: +33 1 59 44 02 69
Mobile: +33 6 44 11 23 10
Jerome.Benadava@cedricmillar.com
Alyssa Lagakos
Manager, Marketing & Client Solutions
Office: 905 482 7039
Alyssa.Lagakos@cedricmillar.com
