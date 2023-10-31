Appellate court to hold arguments at Jackson High School





31 October 2023





ST. LOUIS – Students and faculty are expected to attend the court session of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it convenes to hear oral arguments for a special docket at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Jackson High School in its auditorium at 315 South Missouri Street in Jackson. The court sessions are open to the public. The court regularly conducts oral arguments at various locations, including high schools, throughout the Eastern District.





“The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is very pleased to conduct a case docket at Jackson High School, extending the court’s accessibility to the citizens of southeastern Missouri and hopefully expanding the understanding of the court system, the appellate process and the rule of law,” Chief Judge Thom C. Clark said.





Four judges from the court of appeals are expected to participate in the docket: Judge James M. Dowd, Judge Michael E. Gardner, Judge Philip M. Hess and Judge Lisa Page. The judges will sit in panels of three to hear oral arguments in three appeals from the Cape Girardeau County and Madison County circuit courts. After the court session, the judges will participate in a question-and-answer session with audience members and students regarding courts, the role of judges and the judicial system.





Dowd was appointed to the court of appeals in June 2015 after practicing law in St. Louis at The James M. Dowd Law Firm, Dowd & Dowd, and Watson & Dameron. Gardner was appointed to the court of appeals in 2020 after serving as a circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit (Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties) for five years and practicing law in private practice in Cape Girardeau. Hess was appointed to the court of appeals in 2013. Previously, he was in the private practice of law in St. Louis. Page was appointed to the court of appeals in 2015 after serving as a circuit judge, a family court commissioner and a municipal judge.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.









