Claudette Coleman Carter Set to Highlight 'Walker’s Way' at Miami Book Fair International 2023

Discovering Personal Legends: Dive into 'Walker’s Way' with Claudette Coleman Carter in Miami 2023

This book is a beautiful testament to how successful a marriage can be when both partners apply God’s wise instructions as recorded in his word the Bible. It was a heartwarming story”
— Dori (Amazon Product Review)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed author and accomplished media persona, Claudette Coleman Carter, has announced her forthcoming appearance at the prestigious Miami Book Fair International (MBFI) in November 2023. Carter will introduce attendees to her profound book, "Walker’s Way," a touching tribute to the relentless spirit of Walker Carter, a life characterized by bravery, love, and unwavering conviction.

"Walker’s Way" offers readers a heartfelt journey into the experiences of Walker Carter. Carter's recounting unveils the resilience of a man who, despite a challenging start in life battling racial biases, emerged as an influential beacon of hope. His story underscores the profound influence of love and courage, transcending barriers of race, faith, and socio-economic divides.

Walker Carter's life was adorned with notable achievements. Respected as a First-Class Lineman at PECO Energy, he was celebrated by peers and management alike. His athletic accolades include national championships in track and football at Widener University, where he later pioneered as the first black coach in both sports. Beyond athletics and profession, Carter shone as a Master Scuba Diver.

His unwavering commitment to his faith and his aspiration to emulate the teachings of Jesus Christ profoundly shaped his worldview. His genuine regard for others and spiritual guidance endeared him to many. His illustrious journey was crowned with his induction into the Athletic Hall of Fame for Football and Track and Field at Widener University.

Bringing her extensive background as a community spokesperson, lauded content creator, and revered member of the International Society of Poets, Claudette Coleman Carter masterfully chronicles Walker Carter’s inspiring life, rendering it a beacon of motivation for her readers.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Claudette Coleman Carter at one of the world’s biggest literary gatherings at the Miami Book Fair this year and be inspired by the incredible story of Walker Carter, a true testament to the strength of determination, love, and faith.

