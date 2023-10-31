Molly Jacobson, Strategic Consulting Executive, To Lead Commonwealth Corporation 

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced today the appointment of Molly Jacobson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Corporation. Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) Secretary Lauren Jones serves as Chair of the Commonwealth Corporation Board of Directors, which voted unanimously to appoint Jacobson at its Board meeting earlier this month. Jacobson was appointed after an extensive search.

“Molly Jacobson brings tremendous experience, demonstrating a track record of executing on important work to strengthen workforce development programming and partnerships in Massachusetts,” said Governor Maura Healey. “As we look to build on Commonwealth Corporation’s history as a leader in workforce development and meet this moment, we are confident Molly will foster equitable workforce solutions. We’re proud to welcome her to Team Massachusetts.”

“As a former mayor, I know firsthand how impactful the work of Commonwealth Corporation is for businesses, training partners, and jobseekers,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Molly’s appointment will further position Massachusetts to pave meaningful opportunities as we build a more diverse workforce for our businesses and regional economies to thrive.”

Commonwealth Corporation is a quasi-public agency within the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development that is committed to ensuring that Massachusetts businesses have access to a pipeline of highly skilled workers and that youth and adults in Massachusetts have pathways to good jobs in the knowledge economy. As a nationally recognized leader in building industry sector partnerships that address the skill needs of specific employers in an industry, Commonwealth Corporation creates new or expanded capacity by leveraging state funding for education and training programs for in-demand occupations.

“Commonwealth Corporation is a vital part of the state’s workforce development infrastructure, and we are thrilled to welcome Molly as a partner to advance the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s workforce agenda, focused on increasing access and opportunities for our untapped, diverse talent,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development and Chair of the Commonwealth Corporation Board of Directors Lauren Jones. “Molly brings extensive knowledge of and experience in the public sector, including past work with this organization. We look forward to welcoming her creativity, strategic thinking, empathetic leadership, and equitable lens as we tackle this incredible work together and with a great network of community partners.”

“I’m grateful to Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, and Secretary Jones for placing their faith in me. I’ve been lucky to work alongside Commonwealth Corporation in recent years, applying a strategic lens to promote workforce and economic development across Massachusetts,” said Molly Jacobson. “I am honored now to roll up my sleeves and to dive deeper with Comm Corp's staff and partners to advance meaningful employment and upward mobility for all.”

About Molly Jacobson

Molly Jacobson is currently a Partner in the Public Sector practice of Boston Consulting Group, where she focuses on economic and workforce development and has been deeply involved in strategic projects across the Commonwealth. In recent years, Molly partnered closely with Commonwealth Corporation, the Workforce Skills Cabinet, and other agencies on numerous initiatives to strengthen workforce planning and training in the Commonwealth, and to better position state programs to meet employer and training provider needs. Among past work, Molly helped to design and launch in 2019 the Massachusetts Healthcare Workforce Collaborative, a public-private collaboration focused on addressing Massachusetts’ growing healthcare labor shortages. She also supported state leaders to rapidly plan for the deployment of $250M+ federal American Rescue Plan Funding for workforce development in Massachusetts, working with regional workforce boards, employers, the Commonwealth’s MassHire system, and Commonwealth Corporation programs such as the Career Technical Initiative.

Molly holds a Masters in Public Policy from the Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government, and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Supportive Quotes

“I am excited to work with Molly Jacobson in her new role as Commonwealth Corporation President and CEO. She will be an incredible add to the organization and I look forward to continued collaboration with CommCorp under her leadership on the priorities of the Workforce Skills Cabinet, including expanding pathway programs in our high schools, increasing access to CTE education, and a continued collaboration on reskilling and upskilling workforce training programs and other education opportunities that support the Commonwealth’s economy.” - Secretary of Education Dr. Patrick Tutwiler

“Molly’s deep experience working to advance strategic initiatives around workforce and economic development over the past decade makes her exceptionally qualified to lead Commonwealth Corporation and we’re excited she has been selected for this role. We look forward partnering with Commonwealth Corporation to build the pipeline of talented, highly skilled workers that help our businesses and residents thrive and drive our economy forward.” – Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao

“Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM), the statewide business association, welcomes the selection of Molly Jacobson as President and CEO of Commonwealth Corporation. Molly brings an extraordinary background in workforce, economic development and education. AIM and AIM HR Solutions look forward to enhancing their longstanding partnership with Commonwealth Corporation as we jointly advance our dedication to employee retention and training within the Commonwealth,” said Brooke Thomson, President of AIM.

"Molly is a terrific hire for this important leadership position. Her experience, knowledge and understanding of the Commonwealth’s workforce development environment, and familiarity with Comm Corp made her stand out to the search committee. I look forward to working with Molly as she brings a fresh perspective and energy to the important work of the agency.” - said Oswald Mondejar, President of Mucho Gusto Consulting & Vice Chair of Commonwealth Corporation Board.

