EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 HOLIDAY DONATION DRIVE

Local children in need to receive warm coats and toys this holiday season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities and families, announces its annual holiday donation drive to benefit local children in need. ESNG serves over one thousand children in its Early Education and Care program who live at or below the federal poverty level. Approximately thirty (30) percent of these children have a disability. Each year, in addition to providing family support services, ESNG hosts a holiday donation drive to gift a warm coat and a nice toy to the children in the program. Last year, 1406 children received gifts as a result of generous donations.

For many families in our programs, the holiday season can be an extra challenging time of year, explained Donna Davidson, CEO of Easterseals North Georgia. We are fortunate to operate in North Georgia, where communities come together to help their neighbors. With the continued support of generous individuals and philanthropic organizations, we give the gift of hope, warmth, and joy again this year."

Individuals, local businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to help make holiday memories possible for families in need by making a monetary donation, holding a donation drive, or sponsoring a child in need. Please visit EastersealsNorthGeorgia.org/Holiday-Drive to learn more.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services, including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health, and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs, including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care, and more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.