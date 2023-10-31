The New Tom Sawyer Perspectives 12.0.0 Release Enhances Development of Graph Visualization and Analysis Applications
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology announces the release of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 12.0.0—the ultimate technology for development of graph visualization and analysis applications. This new version of Perspectives is designed to empower users to gain deeper insights into their data.
With Tom Sawyer Perspectives 12.0.0, users will experience a range of upgrades aimed at improving application design, schema editing, data navigation, graph analysis, and visualization. This release is focused on employing a faster and easier way to take complex data and create visual graphs that are optimized for efficiency, accuracy, and reliability.
“By providing several new features and enhancements for a variety of users, this release delivers the needed technology to support many industries,” commented Janet Six, Ph.D., Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software.
Key benefits of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 12.0.0 include:
Graph Visualization and Analysis: Perspectives 12.0.0 supports visual analysis, providing users with a better understanding of their data. This visual representation helps identify potential issues and enables users to make informed decisions when modifying schemas and developing graphs.
Data Navigation: Perspectives 12.0.0 seamlessly integrates with existing databases without disrupting workflows. Users can take advantage of powerful data management capabilities, making it easier to streamline their data and optimize it to meet their organizational or application needs.
Application Design: The user-friendly interface of Perspectives 12.0.0 makes it effortless to find and edit schema elements. This feature saves valuable time and allows users to make quick changes, ensuring data is always up-to-date.
Furthermore, Tom Sawyer Perspectives 12.0.0 introduces several new features and enhancements specific to end users, application designers, and schema users. End users will benefit from the new load neighbors feature for efficient exploration and analysis of data, the ability to add labels to meta-edges, and the introduction of the PageRank centrality feature. These powerful new features provide valuable insights into data relationships and enhance data navigation and analysis.
For application designers and schema users, Perspectives 12.0.0 offers enhancements such as improvements to generate web application code for projects with custom Java code, simplifying the development process significantly. Additionally, the updated schema editor allows users to work with schemas more efficiently by adding and reading comments, marking element types, generating schemas for multiple targets, and managing large schemas with schema model traversal.
Many organizations in different industries have adopted Tom Sawyer Perspectives, and the results have been positive for their business processes. By allowing organizations to design effective graph layouts, Perspectives gives them the power to make decisions based on data that is accurate and organized.
To learn more about Tom Sawyer Perspectives 12.0.0 and its advanced capabilities, visit our latest blog or watch our webinar for additional details.
About Tom Sawyer Software
Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.
Caroline Scharf
About Tom Sawyer Software
Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.
Caroline Scharf
