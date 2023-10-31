Submit Release
Transaction Service Center (TSC) Great Lakes Commanding Officer Relieved

The U.S. Navy holds commanding officers to a very high standard and holds them accountable when those standards are not met. Commanding officers are entrusted with essential responsibilities to their Sailors and their commands. They are expected to maintain the Navy’s high standards of leadership by demonstrating competence in their duties at all times.

Capt. Mary Decker, currently serving as executive officer of TSC Norfolk, will assume duties as TSC Great Lakes commanding officer. TSC Great Lakes is a command under NPPSC responsible for new accession pay and personnel transaction processing. Green has been administratively reassigned to higher headquarters in Millington, Tenn.

