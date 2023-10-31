Provincial Education Plan Supports Students To 2030

CANADA, October 31 - Released on November 6, 2023

The long-term Provincial Education Plan focuses on supporting all Prekindergarten to Grade 12 students in learning what they need for their future, ensuring they feel safe and are supported. The plan aligns with the goals of Saskatchewan's Growth Plan to build a strong economy, strong communities and strong families.

"We are setting students up for strong Saskatchewan futures by building the skills and knowledge they need for life," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This plan is a commitment to Saskatchewan students and their families that government and the education sector will continue to support student success by working together."

The plan was developed collaboratively with direct involvement of the education sector, Indigenous organizations, post-secondary education institutions, and school community councils representing parents. All 27 boards of education have endorsed the priorities in the plan, which unite partners in a shared vision, focus efforts on improved results and encourage collaborative work across the province through four key priorities:

Learning and Assessment - improve student outcomes through effective assessment and instruction;

Indigenous Education - support Indigenous student success;

Mental Health AND Well-Being - equip students with tools and resources for mental health and well-being; and

Student Transitions - focus on student and family engagement and prepare students for their future.

"Our division has aligned its strategic priorities with the pillars of the Provincial Education Plan, allowing us to continue taking a student-centred approach to making improvements in target areas,” Prairie Valley School Division Board of Education Chair Janet Kotylak said. “We see great value in provincial education having a common direction under the PEP, which is built on putting all students first. Our Board of Education looks forward to working with the Ministry of Education in the years ahead to ensure students have the supports and resources they need to have success under the PEP."

The plan builds on many great initiatives already underway in the education sector such as Following Their Voices, Leading to Learn, the Integrated Youth Strategy and early learning programs. Other work being done to support priority areas like mental health and well-being include Mental Health First Aid training for school divisions and the Mental Health Capacity Building initiative, which provides school-based community mental health promotion and prevention. This great work supports a renewed focus on student success.

The Government of Saskatchewan has and will continue to fund Saskatchewan's growing schools. This commitment has been demonstrated through investments such as an additional $47 million provided to support increased enrolment, classroom complexity and educational assistants this school year. With this funding, Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions will receive a record investment of almost $2.1 billion for the 2023-24 school year, an increase of $89.4 million or 4.5 per cent over the 2022-23 school year. Included within the 2023-24 school operating funding is $304 million for supports for learning which is $4.1 million more than 2022-23 budget funding.

