Power Diary Releases New Simplified Pricing Structure - Now Available for Private Health Practices in the United States
Power Diary's all-in-one practice management solution – streamline your health practice with features like calendar management, online booking, and secure communication!
Power Diary unveils tiered U.S. pricing to fit healthcare practices of all sizes. Aimed at enabling effective operation and client focus.
We firmly believe that efficient practice management stands as the bedrock of an exceptional healthcare practice. With our innovative pricing structure, our goal is to empower practitioners.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary, a leading practice management software for allied healthcare practitioners, is pleased to announce the launch of its new pricing structure for accounts in the United States. Effective today, this simplified pricing is tailored to support new and growing healthcare practices.
— Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success
According to Damien Adler, Power Diary Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success, the motivation behind this innovation is to recognize that health practices have very different needs, depending on their stage of growth.
In particular, Adler states that; “Many private health practices start as part-time services - often operating from the practitioner’s home and fitting in around family or other work commitments. At this stage, overheads need to be kept low, but even small practices need and deserve the right systems to operate effectively and provide their clients with quality service.” He explains that lots of tiny practices later go on to grow into much larger health services with multiple practitioners, and whether that takes just a few months, or even a few years, he wants Power Diary to support them in their quest to improve the health of the communities they serve.
The Starter Plan: Simple, Affordable, and Efficient
The Starter Plan is perfect for sole practitioners looking to operate efficiently and provide a professional service, while keeping fees to a minimum. The new Starter Plan begins at just $9.50 per month for the first six months and $19 a month after that. It includes 1000 appointments, one practitioner, one admin user, unlimited clients, unlimited Telehealth Lite, 100GB file storage, automatic appointment reminders, paperless intake forms, easy-to-customize progress notes, integrated billing, a client booking portal and more. In addition, users benefit from unlimited free support from the Power Diary Customer Success Team.
The Power Plan: Unleash Your Practice's Potential
The Power Plan is for health practices that have grown beyond that initial phase, and starts at $24.50 per month for the first six months and $49 a month after that. It includes everything in the Starter Plan, plus unlimited appointments and admin users. The plan also includes the option to add additional practitioners for just $9.50 per practitioner for the first six months (normally $19 per practitioner).
“We firmly believe that efficient practice management stands as the bedrock of an exceptional healthcare practice. With our innovative pricing structure, our goal is to empower practitioners with the essential tools they require to streamline their operations and place their clients at the forefront of their focus,” Damien Adler.
Regardless of plan level, all accounts are protected by Power Diary's commitment to security. The software is HIPAA certified and holds the ISO 27001 certification for information security management, providing practitioners with the peace of mind necessary to focus on delivering outstanding client care.
Danielle Hopkinson
Power Diary
+1 234-277-1464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other