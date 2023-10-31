Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,134 in the last 365 days.

Mikhail Mishustin chairs strategic session on development of Far East

RUSSIA, October 31 - Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Mikhail Mishustin chairs strategic session on development of Far East

Good afternoon, colleagues.

At today’s regular strategic session, we will discuss measures that will help the socioeconomic revival of all Far Eastern regions as well as ensure the fulfilment of tasks set for us by the President.

The head of state emphasised that the advanced development of Far Eastern regions is our priority, our common responsibility and the task of the Government, the regions, and the largest domestic companies.

We are guided by this in our activities. We regularly visit the federal district to inspect the details of what is being done to improve the quality of life and determine where additional support is required from the Cabinet of Ministers. Moreover, due to external restrictions, we see how intensively transport corridors to Southeast Asia are being developed, and how the interest of businesses in participating in joint projects with friendly countries is growing. New opportunities are also emerging for the development of border regions.

I will briefly outline the results achieved.

Over the past ten years, hundreds of new enterprises have been launched and tens of thousands of new jobs have been created.

Production volumes have increased not only in the mining sector, but also in several other industries, such as construction, seaborne freight turnover, the agricultural complex and many others.

Increasing the accessibility of air travel is an important part of the federal district’s spatial development. Discounted fares are provided for passengers, and 34 socially significant routes are in demand. Travel time is now shorter, meaning the necessary infrastructure for this has appeared on earth. During our visits, we can see how airports are changing, creating comfortable conditions for flights that are so in demand among domestic and foreign tourists.

More to be posted soon.

You just read:

Mikhail Mishustin chairs strategic session on development of Far East

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more