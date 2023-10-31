Submit Release
ADVA Offers Support to Student Veterans Conducting Operation Iron Ruck

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is proud to extend its support to the student veterans at Auburn University and the University of Alabama as they finalize preparations for Operation Iron Ruck

Operation Iron Ruck is an annual four-day, 151-mile ruck march from Tuscaloosa to Auburn, which will take place from November 22-25. Participants from the student veteran associations carry 22-pound rucksacks containing donated items that the students will deliver to charities that assist Alabama’s veteran population. Donateable items include portable, non-perishable snacks and drinks, hygiene items, basic clothing, and first aid. 


ADVA is contributing to the effort by organizing an opportunity for supporters to donate items needed and requested for Operation Iron Ruck. Donations are being deposited at numerous ADVA offices and facilities across the state. 

ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis will present the donated items to the student veterans associations and applaud their efforts fighting for veterans suicide prevention during a series of news conferences, which will be held at the locations below: 

  • Auburn University (Samford Hall Lawn) – Wednesday, November 8, 10 a.m. 
  • University of Alabama (Houser Hall) – Wednesday, November 15, 11 a.m. 
  • Alabama State Capitol (Old House Chamber) – Monday, November 20, 1 p.m. 

“We continue to be amazed by the collaborative effort and effectiveness possessed by the Auburn Student Veterans Association and University of Alabama Campus Veterans Association,” ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis said. “Supporting Operation Iron Ruck is an honor and we are thrilled to contribute to these fine men and women any way we can.”

