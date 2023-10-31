N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency awards additional $43.2 million for affordable housing

Comunicado de Prensa en Español

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) has awarded $43.2 million from the Affordable Housing Development Fund (AHDF) to four municipal governments and one tribal government to increase community resilience. This third round of AHDF funding prioritized government entities that had not yet received affordable housing funds from NCORR, including Bladen, Duplin, Jones, Pamlico, Pender and Scotland counties. Local and tribal governments were encouraged to apply for financing for single-family homeownership development or multifamily housing rehabilitation or new construction outside of the 100-year floodplain. The funds will be used to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“This third round of affordable housing funding is particularly exciting because five local and tribal governments are first-time recipients of the long-term disaster recovery housing grant program,” said Michele Wiggins, NCORR housing opportunities manager. “The funds will play a critical role in replenishing single and multifamily units damaged and destroyed by past storms.”

The first project selected was a single-family homeownership development project led by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina that will result in the building of 30 single family homes. The tribal territory and service area is comprised of four adjoining counties: Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Cumberland. The project will target individuals at 80% or below Area Median Income and has designated housing units for veterans and those with physical disabilities. The project leverages other funding sources from the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act and local HUD Community Development Block Grant funds. NCORR awarded the project $7,425,000 to complete the $11,016,500 total cost.

The second AHDF grant recipient, Scotland County, will use the $9,656,244 award to finance the I. Ellis Johnson Multifamily Housing site which will create 55 rental units. The project also plans to use funding from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency through its Supportive Housing American Rescue Plan program and bank loans to complete the project in partnership with the Southeastern Community Action Partnership.

The Town of Maysville in Jones County is the third awardee and plans to use the $9,725,000 in award funding to build White Oak Landing Apartments. The town will partner with Carolina Statewide Development, LLC, to build 40 units of affordable multifamily housing.

The fourth awardee, Pamlico County, will receive $6,688,212 to develop Pamlico Grove apartments, a 56-unit development, 29 of which will be funded by the AHDF grant. The housing project, which will be built by Mills Property Development, LLC, will utilize federal tax credits and bank loans to complete the $13,575,566 total project cost.

The final recipient of long-term affordable housing funds is the Town of Beulaville, in Duplin County, which will receive $9,706,000. The town will work with developer Carolina Statewide Development, LLC, to build 40 multifamily rental units in an area where few rental housing options exist.

Eligible counties include those that were federally- and state-identified as most impacted and distressed (MID) due to Hurricane Matthew and/or Hurricane Florence. For a list of counties, see the online map: Most Impacted and Distressed Counties.

The Affordable Housing Development Fund Program is supported by North Carolina’s HUD Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery funding for hurricanes Matthew and Florence and Tropical Storm Fred. It is one of multiple housing programs overseen by NCORR through its Community Development Office, which also administers the Multifamily Development Fund, Public Housing Restoration Fund and Infrastructure Program. In addition to disaster recovery and affordable housing, the office manages programs that support resiliency, mitigation, strategic buyout, infrastructure and local government grants and loans.

###