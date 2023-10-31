Implementation of the C5 + Opening Networks Through English Educators Workshop

The U.S. Department of State’s Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic announces an open competition to design and implement a program to prepare at least 200 early-career English-language teachers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan (the C5) to teach quality English language programming for adult and youth audiences, including C5 + Opening Networks through English (C5 + O.N.E.) and other Department of State (DoS)-sponsored English programs. The C5 + Opening Networks Through English Educator Workshop (C5 + O.N.E Ed) will bring together participants for a one-month, in-person intensive training conducted in English on best practices in English-language teaching and the curriculum and structure of C5 + O.N.E and other DOS English programs. The implementing partner will handle all administrative aspects of the program with input on content and participant selection from the Embassy, Regional English Language Officer, and current C5 + O.N.E. implementer.

Program Goal: Improve the quality of English language instruction for diverse audiences across Central Asia by expanding the pool of qualified and motivated early-career C5 teachers.

Please see details in Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) in English.

C5 O.N.E. Educators Workshop NOFO_FINAL

Eligible Applicants

The following organizations are eligible to apply:

Not-for-profit organizations

Civil society/non-governmental organizations

Public and private educational institutions

Applicants are only allowed to submit one proposal per organization. If more than one proposal is submitted from an organization, all proposals from that institution will be considered ineligible for funding.

Organizations must be registered to operate in the United States and/or at least one of the C5 countries (Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan).

Application Submission Process: There are two application submissions methods available to applicants. Applicants may submit their application using Submission Method A or Submission Method B outlined below.

Submission Method A : Submitting all application materials directly to the following email address: BishkekProjectProposals@state.gov. Applicants opting to submit applications via email to BishkekProjectProposals@state.gov must include the Funding Opportunity Title and Funding Opportunity Number in the subject line of the email.

Submission Method B : Submitting all application materials through Grants.gov. Here is the link to the grants.gov announcement: grants.gov/search-results-detail/350778 . For those opting to apply through Grants.gov, thorough instructions on the application process are available at http://www.grants.gov . For questions relating to Grants.gov, please call the Grants.gov Contact Center at 1-800-518-4726 or go to https://www.grants.gov/support.html . Please note that BishkekProjectProposals@state.gov is unable to assist with technical questions or problems applicants experience with Grants.gov.

Submission Deadline: All applications must be received by December 15, 2023 at 11:59PM ET.