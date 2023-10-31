SHOPLINE announces Maestro to modernise partnerships

David Meakin speaking at SHOPLINE Re-Imagine Summit

LONDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHOPLINE, the leading modern commerce platform, is thrilled to introduce its transformative partner program, Maestro. This initiative builds on a robust ecosystem of expert agencies and world-class technologies that add significant value to SHOPLINE’s growing customer base with a commitment to fostering collaboration with best-in-class partners.

Maestro welcomes systems integrators, marketing agencies and development houses to join as agency partners integral to delivering our modern commerce solutions, with SHOPLINE providing unwavering support throughout the sales cycle, project execution, and beyond. The Maestro program prioritises mutual success by ensuring that partners receive all the support they need to thrive.

SHOPLINE collaborates with and recommends top-tier technology solutions to enhance its customers' online strategies. Unlike platforms inundated with excessive apps, SHOPLINE believes in highly performant, revenue-generating technology stacks ensuring that merchants have access to the best tools for their omnichannel success.

Maestro offers a wide array of benefits to its value-add partnership program, including generous incentives like recurring commissions and referral bonuses, with opportunities to earn commissions of up to 30% for successful referrals. To gain deep product knowledge full training is included through a combination of online and offline training programs. This empowers partners to communicate product highlights effectively to users, fostering growth through a flywheel approach. Partners receive exclusive 1:1 support including access to rich API documentation and around the clock technical guidance.

Partners can leverage the SHOPLINE platform for marketing and promotion, connecting with customers to drive effective conversions. The Maestro partner program is open to a diverse range of potential partners, including influencers, agencies, tech providers, consultants, fintech companies,

retailers, merchants, and brands.

David Meakin, Head of Partnerships for SHOPLINE EMEA, commented, "We've taken a step back and reimagined what a modern commerce platform should look like. Our goal is to create a partner program that adds value to all types of organisations and aligns with their unique needs and working methods. We are inviting you to grow, innovate, and scale with us as we expand into new verticals and serve new types of merchants."

SHOPLINE's Maestro partner program represents a commitment to excellence and collaboration throughout the omnichannel retail ecosystem. By partnering with experts and modern, agile technologies, SHOPLINE aims to provide its customers with the best tools and support for success.

For more information on the Maestro partner program and how to become a partner, please visit https://uk.shopline.com/partners

About SHOPLINE:

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE was a member of the Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups accelerator in 2014, and has become one of Asia’s largest and fastest growing commerce Software-as-a-service and solution providers. The SHOPLINE platform offers a rich ecosystem of technologies, resources and partners that empowers merchants to succeed. Merchants leverage SHOPLINE’s omnichannel solutions for e-commerce, social commerce and point-of-sales to sell their products and services around the world. To date, SHOPLINE has helped over 500,000 brands scale their retail businesses.

