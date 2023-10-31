NHSP (National Health Solution) Announces AI-Driven Body Checkup at Grand Opening Ceremony in Three Locations in SG
NHSP launches AI-driven body checkups in three Singapore locations on 29/10/2023. Director Kevin Yin and Executive Chairman Coco Liu lead the health innovation.SINGAPORE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NHSP (National Health Solution) Announces AI-Driven Body Checkup at Grand Opening Ceremony in Three Locations
NHSP (National Health Solution), Singapore's pioneer in healthcare management and natural health nutrition research, proudly announced the opening of three new branches offering AI-driven body checkups, entirely free of charge. The innovative health initiative was launched concurrently in Ang Mo Kio, Clementi, and Red Hill.
In a move underscoring its commitment to the community, the grand opening ceremony featured captivating performances by the esteemed Nanyang Hong Xiang Ling Art Association, under the leadership of Director Kevin Yin. The association, known for its artistic excellence, has consistently collaborated with NHSP during significant events, exemplifying the fusion of tradition and innovation.
Furthermore, NHSP is honored to be the principal sponsor for the much-anticipated World Madam Singapore Division 2023, also known as the NHSP Cup.
Established in 2018, NHSP (National Health Solution) has been unwavering in its mission to offer bespoke healthcare solutions for diverse age groups. Their pioneering endeavors, ranging from health seminars to the creation of wild ginseng-based wellness products, have been instrumental in reshaping the healthcare landscape. Today, with the integration of their wild ginseng-based product series into a comprehensive AI-driven healthcare management platform, NHSP has fortified its position as a vanguard in the health industry. This commitment is further cemented by their product certifications from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore and stringent adherence to the HSA's quality standards.
"Since our inception, we have been relentless in our pursuit of harnessing cutting-edge technology and research to empower individuals with optimal health solutions," stated Executive Chairman Coco Liu of NHSP (National Health Solution). "Today's launch is a testament to our enduring vision and the unwavering trust our community has bestowed upon us."
Members of the public are encouraged to visit the new branches and experience firsthand the revolutionary AI-driven body checkup. With the promise of quality, efficiency, and innovation, NHSP (National Health Solution) continues its journey towards a healthier and brighter future for all.
About NHSP (National Health Solution):
NHSP (National Health Solution), headquartered in Singapore, is a trailblazer in healthcare management and natural health nutrition research. Established in 2018, the company is dedicated to providing specialized healthcare solutions tailored to varied age demographics. From organizing health seminars and training to formulating healthcare programs, the company actively fosters a culture of wild ginseng-based wellness. Their robust AI-driven healthcare management platform, combined with premium wild ginseng-based healthcare products, places them at the helm of the health industry. All products are certified by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore, ensuring their superior quality and safety. The company's vision revolves around enabling individuals to regain their health and enhance their life quality.
coco liu
Global Ginseng
email us here