Connecticut High Schooler Creates AIDS Prevention Video in Five Languages

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Connecticut high school student has created a series of powerful online videos in several languages targeting young people and calling for the end of AIDS by 2030. The videos are part of the Changier Education Foundation’s efforts to provide a platform for young people to participate in charity projects for the improvement of youngsters’ mental health, AIDS prevention awareness, and sex education.

Tiffany Hui, 18, a 12th-grade student at the Westminster School near Hartford, created and implemented the captivating videos entitled "Empowering Youth: Ending AIDS by 2030.” Using the visually striking whiteboard 2D video method, she hopes the videos make a significant impact in spreading awareness about preventing AIDS throughout the world.

The videos are translated into five languages — English, Chinese, French, Spanish, and Swahili — and Tiffany provided the voiceover for both the English and Chinese versions. They are available on YouTube HERE

“Tiffany’s commitment to social responsibility, justice, and equality for children is truly commendable,” said Emma Chen-Banas, UN Representative and Chief Administrative Officer of the Changier Education Foundation. “She has great knowledge and experience in a diverse range of disciplines, including media and communication, psychology, education systems, and charities.”

Although progress has been made in combatting the Acquired Immune Deficiency Virus (AIDS), Tiffany’s videos note that there were 1.3 million new Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infections in 2022 (which can lead to AIDS) with 39 million people living with HIV and, sadly, 630,000 deaths due to AIDS-related illnesses.

The videos discuss who is at risk of contracting the virus, how it is spread, and the steps young people can take to prevent infection including wearing a condom during sex and regular testing.

“Just as you learn math and science,” she says in the videos, “safeguarding your health is equally important. Let’s promise to be responsible for our health and share this knowledge with our friends. Together we can work towards ending AIDS by 2030.”

The Changier Education Foundation holds a Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, focusing on AIDS/HIV prevention, social welfare support for youth, and advocating for the rights of women and children. Over the past 17 years, Changier's initiatives have positively impacted the lives of 33 million individuals in China and its partner countries in the developing world.










