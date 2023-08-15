Armenian-Lebanese Composer Premieres Moving Solo Violin Piece: 'Thoughts of an Underprivileged'
Manouk Roussyalian’s composition bridges cultural divides through music
I wanted the piece to serve as a tribute to human resilience and honor the unheard stories of the underprivileged around the world.”BERLIN, GERMANY, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Armenian-Lebanese composer Manouk Roussyalian, who carved a niche for himself in the film music industry despite his humble beginnings, recently premiered his first concert music piece in Budapest, a poignant solo violin composition entitled “Thoughts of an Underprivileged.”
“Thoughts of an Underprivileged” vividly embodies the struggles endured by individuals lacking the opportunities and privileges others often take for granted. Drawing from his personal experiences of growing up in underprivileged circumstances and facing restrictions on artistic expression, Roussyalian has crafted a piece that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.
“I wanted the piece to serve as a tribute to human resilience,” he said, “and honor the unheard stories of the underprivileged around the world.”
The historical trauma of the Armenian Genocide and his upbringing in war-torn Lebanon, which found a renewed resonance in 2020 with the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that almost took the life of his father and destroyed his shop, greatly influenced the composition. This series of unfortunate events further exemplifies the ongoing struggles faced by the Lebanese people.
The piece is also inspired by Roussyalian’s personal experience in Lebanon where he faced surveillance, investigation, and confiscation of his work due to performing rock music, which was not allowed in the country. These experiences of being underprivileged and lacking the freedom to freely express his art have shaped his creative journey.
Featuring Csongor Veer’s profound interpretation on the violin and under the skillful guidance of conductor Geoffrey Pope, a live recording of the moving Budapest performance is available for viewing on YouTube. Additionally, “Thoughts of an Underprivileged” can be streamed on all major platforms, enabling audiences worldwide to experience Roussyalian's musical narrative.
Roussyalian is set to release two more compositions throughout 2023, allowing his unique narrative to continue unfolding, echoing the depth of his personal experiences and the richness of his cultural heritage. For more information, visit his website at manouk-roussyalian.com.
About Manouk Roussyalian:
Manouk Roussyalian is an Armenian-Lebanese film composer based between Los Angeles and Berlin. With a unique blend of personal experiences and cultural heritage, his music speaks volumes about the universal human condition. Living through the historical trauma of the Armenian Genocide and the turmoil of war-torn Lebanon, Roussyalian uses his music to shine a light on significant social issues, bridging cultural divides through the power of music. Manouk initiated his musical journey by composing music for local artists, performing, and contributing significantly to the region's musical landscape with the production of one of its few metal albums. Over recent years, Manouk has shifted his focus to European television and cinema. His work can be heard globally, spanning multiple media including films and documentaries.
"Thoughts of an Underprivileged" Premiers in Budapest