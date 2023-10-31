CEPTES Software Recognized in Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation Awards

CEPTES Software Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES Software announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Industries - Communications (ISV) category for its flagship product DataArchiva. DataArchiva offers enterprise-grade data archive and backup solutions to Salesforce customers across the globe to help them achieve vital data advantages.

CEPTES Software announced that it has helped Awards Network transform its business by strategically managing a large volume of data within Salesforce by leveraging Salesforce and DataArchiva's robust native archiving capabilities. With DataArchiva, Awards Network was able to manage their data storage better, improve the overall system performance, save costs, and accelerate success on the Salesforce platform.

Comments on the News

● "We are honored to be recognized with a Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for the second year in a row,” said Harish Kumar, Co-founder of CEPTES Software. “DataArchiva has been one of our flagship applications over the last few years and is empowering Salesforce customers with its powerful archiving and backup solutions to better manage their data. We are highly motivated by this recognition and look forward to all that’s to come.”

● "Excellent Product, Excellent Service. This app has been the perfect way to effectively archive records to save on storage space, but still have easy access to them if they are needed again,” said Andriana Baruffi, Vice President of Operations, at Awards Network.“The DataArchiva team was incredibly helpful and responsive throughout the setup."

● “The Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation awards recognize partners such as CEPTES Software that are helping their customers drive productivity and growth with AI, data, and CRM,” said Steve Corfield, Executive Vice President, of Global Alliances and Channels and Emerging Technologies, Salesforce. “Salesforce partners are integral to driving digital transformation and AI adoption across the Salesforce ecosystem, paving the way for better customer experiences.”

The Salesforce economy is driven by partners, such as CEPTES Software, that continue to innovate and drive customer growth. A study by IDC found that the Salesforce ecosystem is projected to produce 9.3 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026 and for every $1 Salesforce makes the ecosystem grows by $6.19. According to the study, Salesforce has found that more than 90% of its customers use partner apps and experts. The Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand thanks to partners driving innovations in AI, data, and CRM.

The eleventh annual Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contribution Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program – including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers, and ISV partners. For a full list of this year’s Partner Innovation Award winners, please see here.

About CEPTES Software

CEPTES Software is a top-tier Salesforce cloud service provider that delivers innovative business solutions on the world's premier cloud platform. With over 13 years of experience, they have facilitated the transformation of various critical business verticals for over 1000 companies

across different industries.

Regarded as a leader in developing future-proof products and offering managed services, CEPTES has gained immense popularity with its seven widely acclaimed applications, including DataArchiva, XfilesPro, RealE 360, and 200 OK.

For more information, please visit: www.ceptes.com

About Awards Network

Awards Network has been focusing on fostering an engaged culture of recognition in the workplace & providing their customers with a memorable experience for over 65 years now. They have transformed the employee engagement segment largely, which helped enterprises improve overall performance and the bottom line.

For more information, please visit: www.awardsnetwork.com