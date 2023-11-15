Human Focus Launches Sustainability and Environmental Management Training, Empowering Organisations for a Greener Future

Human Focus has launched Sustainability and Environmental Management Training, empowering organisations to improve performance through sustainability.

REIGATE, SURREY, ENGLAND, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Focus, a leading online training provider, has introduced its latest programme, Sustainability and Environmental Management Training, to help organisations adopt sustainable practices, improve efficiencies and reduce environmental impacts.

The course guides employers, policymakers and managers in developing an Environmental Management System (EMS), giving them the means to measure, manage and improve environmental performance. By implementing an EMS, leaders can integrate eco-conscious principles into work operations, optimise resource efficiencies and comply with environmental laws and regulations. They will also be able to demonstrate corporate responsibility and impress stakeholders.

With the world facing the escalating impacts of climate change, there is a need for immediate action. Last year was the hottest on record, with global average temperatures reaching 16.77 Celsius – over half a degree hotter than average. These record-breaking temperatures have devastated ecosystems and contributed to extreme weather events, including widespread heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.

In response to the climate crisis, the UK government has established new carbon reporting standards and compliance expectations for organisations. These are outlined in the UK government’s Net Zero Strategy: Build Back Greener. Under this initiative, businesses must demonstrate their commitment to achieving net zero before bidding for major government contracts. The initiative also requires larger organisations to disclose their annual energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions data.

Human Focus’ Sustainability and Environmental Management Training course helps leaders meet these challenges and contribute to a sustainable future while improving business performance.

The programme aims to equip business leaders with valuable insights to enhance their environmental performance and foster a more sustainable and responsible approach to business operations. Modules cover various topics, such as sustainability frameworks, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and implementation of net-zero targets. Users also learn how to quantify greenhouse gas emissions to meet updated reporting standards and establish credible reduction targets.

Course content is consistent with ISO 14001, a recognised framework for effective Environmental Management Systems. This alignment will help business leaders understand and implement an EMS that improves environmental performance and meets ISO 14001 standards, facilitating ISO certification.

About Human Focus

Since 1992, Human Focus International has been leading the way in innovative digital training solutions. More than just the company name, Human Focus is a mission: they believe that training focused on changing human behaviour can make any workplace safer, healthier and more productive. This approach has helped hundreds of organisations develop industry-leading safety cultures and achieve new levels of business performance.