Viably secures $50M debt financing facility, offering more ecommerce entrepreneurs and wholesalers growth funding

We are now better equipped to support wholesalers and ecommerce entrepreneurs on their journey to success.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viably, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions for ecommerce, has announced a significant addition to its financial product offering. With a commitment to supporting the growth and success of Amazon sellers, Viably has introduced Viably Wholesaler Accelerator, a tailored working capital product designed to revolutionize the way wholesalers fund and operate their ecommerce business on Amazon. This solution is powered by a $50 million debt financing facility secured from Viola Credit, enabling Viably to further fuel the growth of ecommerce businesses and provide them with the financial resources they need to thrive.
Viably is committed to supporting all sellers on Amazon, including Private Label. However, wholesalers have become a vital component of Amazon's ecosystem, representing the second-largest selling strategy on the platform. One of the primary challenges faced by wholesalers is the significant capital tied up in inventory purchases, limiting their ability to grow and scale their businesses effectively and stunting their cash flow cycle.
"In a world run by automation and robots, Viably provides a private banking experience and real human interactions,” said Vladislav Kiforishihn, Owner and CEO of NGP Store USA. “Their VP of Customer Success worked with me directly to understand my business goals, then put together a tailored working capital plan for us. They actually knew my business and I knew them."
Viably Wholesaler Accelerator has been crafted to address these challenges:
Enhanced Buying Power: Wholesalers can access a higher, adjustable credit limit that grows with their business, providing them with the financial flexibility required to seize growth opportunities and benefit from better terms from their distributors.
Cash Cycle Alignment: Monthly deployment of working capital is expertly aligned with the wholesaler's cash cycle, allowing for faster inventory purchases and more profits.
Cash Flow-Friendly Remittance: The repayment structure is meticulously aligned with the wholesaler's cash cycle, facilitating a seamless and hassle-free repayment process.
"With the free growth tools and funding products available through Viably and our partnership with Viola Credit, we are now better equipped to support wholesalers and ecommerce entrepreneurs on their journey to success,” said Doron Gordon, Founder and CEO of Viably. “We can offer our customers more funding on fair terms and competitive rates, ensuring that ecommerce founders have access to the financial resources they need to scale without sacrificing equity or security."
Viably is committed to helping ecommerce business owners and wholesalers alike unleash their full potential, and the Viably Wholesaler Accelerator funding product stands as a testament to this commitment. The ecommerce industry can now look forward to a new era of growth with Viably's innovative financial solutions.
About Viably
Viably is the complete financial solution to help ecommerce business owners extend their cash flow through funding. Ecommerce businesses often face marketing needs, inventory shortages, and seasonality which have a big impact on their cash flow. Viably utilizes a shop’s real-time sales data through integrations and connections with their banking and commerce tools to provide easy, immediate access to funding and banking products. To ensure that each ecommerce business is proactively supported in their financial growth, Viably continuously monitors cash flow through insights, recommendations, and trends, so that Amazon sellers always know where their business stands, and how they’ll pay for their next opportunity.
Learn more at www.runviably.com
About Viola Credit
Viola Credit, is a global credit investment manager focused on supporting the growth of the innovation economy. It's part of the Viola Group, Israel's largest technology investment house with over $5B in assets under management. Viola Credit provides customized credit solutions to global technology companies, including best-in-class FinTech, PropTech, and InsurTech companies that are disrupting traditional financial markets. Viola Credit's data-driven investment and risk management operations are key to providing unique solutions to its portfolio companies. For more information please visit: https://www.viola-group.com/fund/violacredit/
