Returning Local Startup Team Secures $21M in Funding to Help NC Small Businesses
We love the idea of helping small businesses succeed, and there's no better place to start our mission.”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viably, an all-in-one financial management and banking app for small businesses, announced a $21M Seed round this week, including investments from Viola Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Angular Ventures, and Bull City Venture Partners. In addition, Viably recently opened doors to a new office in downtown Cary, NC that will serve as their headquarters.
— Doron Gordon, Founder & CEO at Viably
Viably is led by Founder and CEO, Doron Gordon. Many that have joined him at Viably were employees at Samanage, which Gordon led to a successful acquisition by SolarWinds in 2019 for $350M. The Viably team is now helping small business owners and entrepreneurs with a big challenge–access to capital needed to run and grow their business.
"When we were building Samanage the biggest challenge we experienced was the same as many of our customers–getting fair and fast access to capital and banking products,” said Gordon. “We love the idea of helping small businesses succeed, and there's no better place to start our mission. We chose to headquarter Viably in Cary because we want to work next to those that will use our solution, engage with them, and learn from them."
Viably is backed by Viola Ventures and Salesforce Ventures, who both also backed Samanage. Long-term partnerships like these create a synergy for success, while at the same time growing Viably’s arsenal of advisors through new partnerships.
"This investment in Viably is a vote of confidence in the team we know well and the vision that Viably is creating,” said Omry Ben David, General Partner with Viola Ventures. “Now more than ever, underserved SMBs need a super app for financial visibility and flexibility.”
As development around North Carolina, specifically the Triangle, moves quickly, Viably hopes to partner with local entrepreneurs and leverage their finance and accounting tools to help them better understand their business through insights, recommendations, and trends. With that in mind, Viably is launching a grant program for new Viably customers based in North Carolina. Each month Viably will randomly select a North Carolina business to receive a $2,500 grant package, plus free consulting and networking with the Viably team.
About Viably
Viably is a free all-in-one banking, insights, and financial management app designed specifically for small business owners. Viably has built a small business banking experience backed by your business data, with insights tailored to your unique goals. The app is designed for all-in-one visibility into your cash and income–giving you the confidence to know where you stand and get paid faster. Viably’s banking and financial tools for small businesses remove the guesswork from critical decisions, giving you financial clarity to operate and grow. Dream boldly, run viably. For more information about Viably visit www.runviably.com.
About Viola Ventures
Viola Ventures is part of the Viola Group, Israel's leading tech-focused investment firm with over $4B AUM. Founded in 2000, Viola Ventures empowers early-stage start-ups to become global category leaders. The fund manages over $1.25B and has backed some of Israel's unicorns such as ironSource, Payoneer, Redis, Verbit, Lightricks, Outbrain, Immunai and Pagaya.
About Salesforce Ventures
Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we’ve invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world’s most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth.
Danielle Livy
Viably
+1 888-832-9885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn