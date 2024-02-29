Introducing Fête24’s Comprehensive Backline Rental Service Across The South West of France
Discover the ultimate backline rental service in Dordogne with Fête24, offering a comprehensive range of equipment for flawless event performances
Fête24, is proud to announce the expansion of its unparalleled backline rental services across France. With 15 years of experience in the industry, Fête24 catering to UK couples planning destination weddings and supporting live bands in achieving stellar performances. This family-run business, located just outside of Bergerac in Prigonrieux, Fête24 guarantees a high standard of service at every event.
Dordogne: A Preferred Destination for Unforgettable Events:
The Dordogne region, with its picturesque landscapes and romantic ambiance, has become a prime location for destination weddings and live events. Recognizing this trend, Fête24 has responded by offering a diverse range of premium backline equipment to meet the varied needs of performances.
A Comprehensive Selection of Musical Instruments:
The inventory at Fête24 is meticulously curated, featuring the DW Satin Oil Studio Nature Nickel Drum Kit for rich, warm tones, and the Ampeg RB-210 Bass Amp and Orange Crush CR60C Guitar Amp for clear, punchy sounds across various musical genres. The Nord Stage 3 - 88 Key Keyboard offers exceptional sound quality and reliability for musicians.
Enhancing Performances with In-Ear Monitor Systems:
The Sennheiser EW IEM G4 in-ear monitor system ensures that performers can hear themselves clearly, contributing to an enhanced overall performance.
Pioneer DJ Equipment and Comprehensive Services:
Fête24 also provides industry-standard Pioneer DJ Equipment for seamless mixing, along with comprehensive sound and lighting services to ensure every event is visually and acoustically stunning.
Client Testimonials Reflect Excellence:
Clients consistently praise the quality of equipment and services provided by Fête24. One Google review reads, “Couldn't have hoped for a better wedding weekend. The equipment they set up for us definitely had a great part in that. The party with DJ booth, equipment and lights was amazing. Also the audio setup for the ceremony worked easy and perfectly. Special thanks to Tim for his great work and advice! Could not recommend this more.”
Extensive Coverage Across France:
With a presence in local areas such as Charente, Charente-Maritime, Gironde, and Lot-et-Garonne, Fête24 is committed to delivering their services throughout France, including regions like Provence, Côte d'Azur, Languedoc-Roussillon, Brittany, Loire Valley, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Alsace, Lorraine, and Burgundy.
Building Professional Trust at Popular Wedding Venues:
Fête24 has a history of working with prestigious wedding venues, building a reputation for reliability and excellence. Venues such as Château de Varennes sur le Doubs, Shangri-La Paris, and Château de Saint-Martory have witnessed the impeccable service and quality equipment provided by Fête24.
A Journey of Excellence:
For a deeper understanding of Fête24’s commitment to providing unparalleled event experiences, readers are encouraged to explore the previous blog post, “Introducing Our New Backline Rental Service at Fête24.” This piece offers insights into the company’s journey, values, and the meticulous attention to detail involved in curating the equipment inventory. Read the previous blog post here.
Conclusion:
As a leader in event production services in France, Fête24 is dedicated to excellence. The extensive range of backline equipment, coupled with expert sound and lighting services, positions Fête24 as the premier choice for live events and weddings. With a legacy of 15 years and a commitment to covering all of France, Fête24 stands ready to make your event unforgettable.
