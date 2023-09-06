Top London AV Hire Firm Sets Industry Standard for Corporate Events and LED Screen Solutions
On Tour Events, stands out as London's top AV rental company. With decades of AV expertise, they reinvest in top-tier LED tech, aiming for market dominance.LONDON, LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading AV hire firm, On Tour Events, has emerged as the standard-setter for AV hire in London. The company, recently formed by joining several disparate companies under one roof, has quickly established itself as one of the capital's leading event production solutions providers.
Primarily focusing on corporate events and conferences, the outfit headquartered on Belgrove Street has quickly gained a reputation for delivering exceptional results.
The company is now looking to reinvest in new equipment, including state-of-the-art LED screens, TVs, and other audio technologies, to cement its position as a market leader.
On Tour Events: New Company with Decades of Experience in AV Hire
Describing On Tour Events as a “new” event production company is slightly unfair since the leadership team and employees boast decades of experience within the AV hire industry. They all have been in the industry for the best part of two decades, and the On Tour Events venture represents a conglomeration of several separate entities to form London’s premier AV hire solutions provider.
The people behind the company have built their industry reputation predominantly within the corporate event industry, providing solutions for occasions including but not limited to conferences, award shows, gala dinners, exhibitions, product launches, and other similar events.
The London-based outfit provides their corporate clients with both off-the-shelf and bespoke audio visual installations that incorporate visual technologies such as LED screens, projectors and screens, TVs, and video walls. These are usually complemented by best-in-class audio solutions such as PA systems, speakers, wireless microphones, mixing desks, and amplifiers.
Of course, no corporate event would be complete without lighting. This outfit provides various solutions, including uplighting, stage lighting, and outdoor lighting, allowing them to turn any venue into an engaging and inviting space.
Other popular services include stage design, stage hire, and special effects, which can all be customised to suit the needs of any event.
More recently, the company has ventured into the B2C space, serving clients in the wedding and private events industry, offering the same level of service, professionalism, and dedication to quality. It’s proved an astute move, with the company winning numerous accolades from industry bodies and glowing praise from event planners and couples alike.
However, it’s within the corporate arena where the company really excels. With an extensive roster of clients, including blue-chip companies, global brands, and SMEs, the company's expertise, experience, and range of services make it the go-to company for corporate events hosted in London.
Leading London AV Hire Company Invests in Future with State-of-the-Art LED Screens
Never ones to rest on their laurels, the On Tour Events are looking to put their excellent first few years of trading to good use by investing in the future of their event production and AV hire services.
The company has reinvested excess profits into best-in-class LED screens manufactured by leading brand Absen. The screens, which boast some of the best specs on the market, have been purchased with the aim of further enhancing the company's already impressive event production capabilities.
“We’re aiming to become synonymous with LED technology,” said Tom, Operations Director at the company. “Whether an event production requires LED screens or LED video walls, we want to be able to supply it. No matter how challenging the scope, this investment ensures we will have the expertise and equipment to make it happen.”
The new LED video panels offer several advantages over current stock, including reduced pixel pitch (2.5mm) to deliver enhanced resolution, over 7500 nits brightness, and a new interlocking system that delivers a far greater degree of curvature (7.5 degrees) per panel.
These new LED screens are being combined with a further investment into a fleet of Samsung 4k UHD TVs, which will help the company target the growing demand for TV screens in hybrid and virtual events.
“We felt previously that there were some event briefs we couldn’t service,” added Tom. “While we could provide what our clients needed, the equipment wasn’t best-in-class, one of our core company values. This investment now means we can offer our clients the very best equipment, and our in-house team can provide full technical support for the duration of the event.”
On Tour Events Looks to the Future, Aiming for Dominance of London AV Hire Market
On Tour Events is focusing on growth in the short to medium term and, as a result, is investing in its workforce and inventory.
“We’ve got a fantastic industry reputation, particularly on the corporate side of the business. However, we still don’t quite feel as though we are the undisputed ‘number one’ AV hire company in London,” says On Tour Events' Managing Director, Tim Maysh.
“With our investments in our people and audio visual inventory, I'm confident this will change. We’ll now have the capability to deliver the highest quality AV installations for events of every size,” Maysh added.
On Tour Events will also continue making strides towards expanding its reach and diversifying its offerings to cater to an even broader range of clientele. For instance, it is looking to further solidify its position in the growing live streaming and virtual events space as more organisations look for flexible and innovative solutions in the evolving event landscape.
This unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class equipment and exceptional customer service has set them on a path towards becoming the undisputed leader in the London AV hire market. The company's recent investments in cutting-edge LED screens and 4K UHD TVs, combined with the knowledge delivered by its experienced team, are expected to propel On Tour Events to even greater heights.
David Homes
Audio Visual News London
On Tour Events Production Render