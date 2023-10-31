HotelsByDay & Temple Bar Hotel Forge Dublin Day Use Room Booking Alliance
Temple Bar Hotel, a cornerstone of contemporary comfort in Dublin's vibrant heart, is set to transform the day-use room booking experience.
HotelsByDay and Temple Bar Hotel join forces to offer day use room bookings, a win for Dublin's business community and travelers seeking flexible stays.
This alliance transforms how professionals find quiet spaces for tasks and rest. Both long-layover travelers and locals looking for brief getaways will benefit from our platform's versatility.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading online day use platform, HotelsByDay, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Temple Bar Hotel, a notable establishment in Dublin's cultural heart. This alliance extends day-use room booking options, catering to the local business community and transient travelers.
Now, on the HotelsByDay platform, Temple Bar Hotel invites guests to book rooms for a few hours or the day without the commitment of an overnight stay.
"This partnership is a game-changer for business professionals seeking a quiet retreat for work, meetings, or relaxation amidst a hectic day," said Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder at HotelsByDay. "Moreover, travelers on long layovers and locals desiring a brief escape will appreciate our platform's flexibility.”
HotelsByDay facilitates seamless booking, marking a significant step towards adapting to modern, on-the-go lifestyles. This collaboration amplifies choices for individuals in Dublin, refining the hospitality landscape while contributing to the local economy.
For more information about this partnership or to explore day-use room booking options at Temple Bar Hotel, visit HotelsByDay
About HotelsByDay: Revolutionizing traditional hotel booking by offering varied options for those desiring a comfortable space for a few hours, HotelsByDay caters to the dynamic lifestyle of today’s travelers and professionals.
About Temple Bar Hotel: Nestled in Dublin's cultural quarter, Temple Bar Hotel blends contemporary comfort with traditional hospitality, making it a top choice for leisure and business travelers owing to its strategic location and well-equipped facilities.
Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
frontdesk@hotelsbyday.com
