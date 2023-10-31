Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,133 in the last 365 days.

HotelsByDay & Temple Bar Hotel Forge Dublin Day Use Room Booking Alliance

Exterior view of the Temple Bar Hotel in Dublin, showcasing its modern facade with adjacent businesses. The entrance is accentuated with decorative plants and a clear signage.

Temple Bar Hotel, a cornerstone of contemporary comfort in Dublin's vibrant heart, is set to transform the day-use room booking experience.

HotelsByDay logo of two gold skeleton keys in a criss cross pattern

HotelsByDay

HotelsByDay and Temple Bar Hotel join forces to offer day use room bookings, a win for Dublin's business community and travelers seeking flexible stays.

This alliance transforms how professionals find quiet spaces for tasks and rest. Both long-layover travelers and locals looking for brief getaways will benefit from our platform's versatility.”
— Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder at HotelsByDay
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading online day use platform, HotelsByDay, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Temple Bar Hotel, a notable establishment in Dublin's cultural heart. This alliance extends day-use room booking options, catering to the local business community and transient travelers.

Now, on the HotelsByDay platform, Temple Bar Hotel invites guests to book rooms for a few hours or the day without the commitment of an overnight stay.
"This partnership is a game-changer for business professionals seeking a quiet retreat for work, meetings, or relaxation amidst a hectic day," said Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder at HotelsByDay. "Moreover, travelers on long layovers and locals desiring a brief escape will appreciate our platform's flexibility.”

HotelsByDay facilitates seamless booking, marking a significant step towards adapting to modern, on-the-go lifestyles. This collaboration amplifies choices for individuals in Dublin, refining the hospitality landscape while contributing to the local economy.

For more information about this partnership or to explore day-use room booking options at Temple Bar Hotel, visit HotelsByDay

About HotelsByDay: Revolutionizing traditional hotel booking by offering varied options for those desiring a comfortable space for a few hours, HotelsByDay caters to the dynamic lifestyle of today’s travelers and professionals.

About Temple Bar Hotel: Nestled in Dublin's cultural quarter, Temple Bar Hotel blends contemporary comfort with traditional hospitality, making it a top choice for leisure and business travelers owing to its strategic location and well-equipped facilities.

Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
frontdesk@hotelsbyday.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

HotelsByDay & Temple Bar Hotel Forge Dublin Day Use Room Booking Alliance

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more