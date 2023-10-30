People in B.C. to benefit from healthier, stronger communities through boost to non-profits

CANADA, October 30 - People in B.C. will benefit from community support, arts and culture services, and support to find affordable housing, as the Province provides additional grants for non-profit organizations building healthier, more inclusive and stronger communities.

“The work done by our province’s non-profits reflects some of the most important ways British Columbians show up for each other in tough times,” said Premier David Eby. “That’s why our government is supporting non-profits, so they can support people struggling with challenges like global inflation, homelessness and addiction. We are committed to make sure British Columbians can count on their services for years to come.”

Premier Eby announced $60 million to help non-profit organizations do their crucial work on Oct. 30, which is being declared Non-Profit Recognition Day. The Vancouver Foundation will disperse the grants to eligible organizations.

Four separate types of organizations will be supported by this new funding: B.C.’s community foundations; large, multi-service “lighthouse organizations” with provincial or regional footprints; small local non-profits affected by the pandemic; and organizations run by and supporting people in the Indigenous, Black and people of colour (IBPOC) community.

“Non-profits are the face of social supports, poverty reduction, and community empowerment in B.C.,” said Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits. “Non-Profit Recognition Day is another key step in celebrating and supporting the non-profits that people in British Columbia rely on. We will continue to take action to create conditions for our partners to sustain and grow. Together, we can deliver better services.”

Non-profits have helped the B.C. government deliver its priorities, including delivering affordable and supportive housing, addressing homelessness, ensuring food security, and advancing Indigenous and racial justice. Fostering and maintaining strong partnerships with non-profits is an important part of the government’s mandate.

“As British Columbians face increasing economic challenges, this new funding will make a difference to charities and non-profits doing critical work that local communities count on,” said Kevin McCort, president and CEO, Vancouver Foundation. “We at Vancouver Foundation are grateful to the Government of B.C. for making charities and non-profits a priority.”

The announcement comes more than 18 months after the Province, in partnership with Vancouver Foundation, New Relationship Trust and the United Way, allocated $34 million for small community organizations hit by the pandemic. The funding, announced in 2022, went to more than 144 small non-profits.

“Global inflation is making life more expensive around the world, and that’s meant higher costs for people and organizations everywhere, including non-profit housing providers in British Columbia. This new funding will help provide relief to our non-profit partners, so they can continue to grow their organizations to provide the essential housing and services that greatly benefits people's lives.”

“The past three years have been incredibly difficult for non-profits, including those in arts, culture, creative and sports sectors. Our province’s diverse cultural and creative communities and sport associations are an important contributor to B.C.’s economy and a source of joy and happiness, positively impacting the lives of British Columbians and our visitors.”

“I could not be happier that there is an official day now to recognize the impact and achievements of the non-profit sector in B.C. Vantage Point is thrilled that the non-profit sector is finally receiving meaningful recognition and visibility for all the contributions we make. Hopefully, this is just the beginning to a stronger and a more sustainable sector.”

“IndigenEYEZ's 13Moons program helped me identify and recognize my inner strength and the progressive leadership skills I bring to my First Nations communities. The work that IndigenEYEZ does matters so much, and I’m grateful they were able to offer this program. It will have a positive ripple effect as we carry what we learned with us into everything we do.”

“I am glad people with disabilities like me can have an organization like PLAN that they can count on to help them now and to plan ahead for the future. Recently, I had to sell my house. My network and friends helped me every step of the way.”

B.C. has more than 31,000 non-profit organizations employing about 335,000 people.

Non-profits make an economic contribution of $28 billion to the province’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Women make up 74% of employees in the non-profit sector.

To learn about Non-Profit Recognition Day, visit: www.bcnonprofitday.ca

To read about the $60-million grant, visit: https://www.vancouverfoundation.ca/grant-seekers/find-grants/

To read about TogetherBC, British Columbia’s first poverty-reduction strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/about-the-bc-government/poverty-reduction-strategy

