Road closure / Border Rd in Alburgh (VT Route 225)

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

St Albans Barracks o/b/o the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Vermont Route 225, known locally as Border Road, in Alburgh is currently due to a stuck tractor-trailer.  This is just before the Port of Entry and north of the Greenwoods Road.  The border crossing itself is open and is directing traffic around the Line Road.  The tractor-trailer got stuck while turning around, there was no crash and no injuries reported.  The road is expected to be blocked for an extended time. 

 

Updates will be provided as details are available. 


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

 

