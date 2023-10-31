The Beljanski Foundation Presents "Virtual Healthy Tuesdays" Breast Cancer: Stem Cells and Metastasis, November 7, 2023

Sylvie Beljanski Patricia Luccardi

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beljanski Foundation, a revered nonprofit dedicated to cancer research, presents "Virtual Healthy Tuesdays" Breast Cancer: Stem Cells and Metastasis on November 7, 2023, from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. (EST). An exclusive invitation is extended to the public to participate in a pioneering virtual event dedicated to unraveling the complexities of breast cancer, stem cells, and metastasis. Proudly hosted by Sylvie Beljanski and The Beljanski Foundation, "Virtual Healthy Tuesdays" is set to feature two distinguished leaders in integrative medicine.

The event will showcase the expertise of Sylvie Beljanski and Patricia Luccardi, CTT, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from these renowned pioneers in the field and engage with them virtually.

During this session, attendees will have the privilege of delving into the knowledge of integrative medicine experts through comprehensive presentations and interactive Q&A sessions.

Participants' contributions will directly support vital cancer research projects, playing a pivotal role in advancing the fight against cancer. Attendees can also look forward to receiving a complimentary eBook brimming with invaluable information to aid in their journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, the event will feature exhilarating raffle giveaways, ensuring that the excitement is shared by all, with enticing prizes up for grabs.

"Don't miss out on this chance to broaden your knowledge, connect with experts, and contribute to vital cancer research projects," says Sylvie Beljanski.

Sylvie Beljanski is a passionate advocate for holistic medicine, a celebrated public speaker, an award-winning author, and an accomplished entrepreneur. As the Founder and Executive Vice President of The Beljanski Foundation, she leads a dedicated mission to advance research into natural approaches to cancer. Simultaneously, Sylvie serves as the CEO of Maison Beljanski, a globally recognized dietary supplement company committed to enhancing people's well-being through natural means.

Patricia Luccardi is a dynamic motivational speaker renowned for her expertise in Thermography, Environmental Estrogens, and Breast Health. With over a decade of dedicated focus on the natural prevention of breast cancer, Luccardi has become a leading advocate for radiation-free thermography. Her public seminars and captivating lectures are thoughtfully designed to empower women with crucial knowledge about the profound health risks posed by environmental toxins and endocrine disruptors. Luccardi's holistic protocols, encompassing dietary recommendations, supplementation strategies, and lifestyle adjustments, have yielded remarkable results substantiated through compelling thermographic imaging.

To register for the event, follow this link: https://bit.ly/47a3SnX

For more information about Sylvie Beljanski and The Beljanski Foundation, click here: https://www.beljanski.org/