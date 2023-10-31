Submit Release
Green Choice Energy Partners with Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to Support Families in Need

HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, UNITED SATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Choice Energy is proud to announce its partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, a leading non-profit dedicated to combating hunger in Pennsylvania. Through this alliance, Green Choice Energy aims to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need and strengthen the communities we serve. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which has tirelessly worked to provide food assistance to individuals and families struggling with hunger, particularly during challenging periods, aligns seamlessly with Green Choice Energy's ethos of community involvement.

Green Choice Energy will provide financial support and offer volunteer resources to bolster the food bank's mission of delivering nutritious food to the vulnerable. "Hunger and food insecurity are pressing issues. Joining forces with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank allows us to jointly make a difference in the lives of those facing these challenges," remarks Brian Trombino, CEO of Green Choice Energy.
Expressing gratitude, David Carl from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank notes, "We are incredibly thankful for the commitment and dedication shown by Green Choice Energy. Their support will help us extend our reach and provide more assistance to those in need. This partnership is an example of how businesses can make a profound impact on our communities."

For further details on the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit www.centralpafoodbank.org. For insights on Green Choice Energy, explore www.greenchoiceenergy.com.

About Green Choice Energy: An accredited electricity and natural gas supplier, Green Choice Energy serves both residential and business entities across seven states and DC. Advocating a sustainable future, they pair their customers' energy consumption with renewable credits and carbon offsets.

About Central Pennsylvania Food Bank: Committed to eradicating hunger in Central Pennsylvania, this non-profit distributes nutritious food to those in need, striving for more resilient communities.

Contact:
pr@greenchoiceenergy.com

Adam Bashe
Green Choice Energy
email us here
