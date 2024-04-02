Green Choice Energy Announces Partnership with Cradle to Crayons Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED SATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Choice Energy Announces our Partnership with Cradle to Crayons Philadelphia to Support Childhood Education and Development
Green Choice Energy is thrilled to announce our partnership with Cradle to Crayons, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing children from low-income and homeless families with essential items and resources to thrive.
Cradle to Crayons provides children with the essentials they need to feel safe, valued, and ready to learn. Through their innovative model, they deliver crucial items such as clothing, school supplies, toys, and books directly to children living in poverty. By addressing basic needs, Cradle to Crayons empowers children to reach their full potential and break the cycle of poverty.
"We are excited to partner with Cradle to Crayons to make a positive impact on the lives of children in our community," said Brain Trombino, Chief Executive Officer. "By combining our resources, we can better support childhood education and development, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive."
This partnership brings together two organizations committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families across Pennsylvania.
"We are thrilled to partner with Green Choice Energy to further our mission of providing children with the essentials they need to succeed," said Bryanna Galvan. "Together, we can make a difference in the lives of children and families, ensuring that they have the tools and resources necessary for a brighter future."
About Green Choice Energy
Green Choice Energy is a licensed electricity and natural gas supplier to residential and business customers in six states and the District of Columbia. Green Choice Energy believes in a brighter future and is on a mission to help transform the energy landscape by offering customers plans that match 100% of their electricity and natural gas usage with renewable energy credits and carbon offsets.
About Cradles to Crayons®
Two in five children in the United States are at risk of experiencing Clothing Insecurity—the lack of access to affordable, adequate, and appropriate clothing. Founded in 2002, Cradles to Crayons (C2C) provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with clothing and other essential items they need to thrive—at home, at school, and at play. Cradles to Crayons distributes new and high-quality used children’s goods free of charge through a network of more than 300 Service Partners. C2C sets a gold standard of individual, family, and corporate volunteer engagement, and through its “Giving Factories®” provides unique, hands-on opportunities to directly help local families. Headquartered in Boston, MA, C2C opened in Philadelphia in 2007. For more information, please visit www.cradlestocrayons.org/philadelphia
Contact: pr@greenchoiceenergy.com
Adam Bashe
Green Choice Energy
+1 267-226-1306
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram