House Bill 1716 Printer's Number 2169

PENNSYLVANIA, October 30 - An Act amending Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in entities generally, further providing for requirements for names generally and providing for registration of name of domestic nonfiling association; in entity transactions, further providing for nature of transactions and for approval by limited liability company; in foreign associations, further providing for foreign registration statement; in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in corporate powers, duties and safeguards, further providing for certain specifically authorized debt terms; in officers, directors and shareholders, further providing for derivative action; in foreign business corporations, further providing for application of article; in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in corporate powers, duties and safeguards, further providing for certain specifically authorized debt terms; in officers, directors and members, further providing for derivative action; in general partnerships, further providing for contents of partnership agreement; in limited partnerships, further providing for contents of partnership agreement and for derivative action; and, in limited liability companies, further providing for contents of operating agreement and for derivative action.