Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,197 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 236 Printer's Number 2121

PENNSYLVANIA, October 30 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a thorough and comprehensive study on truck parking in Pennsylvania and provide recommendations to effectively address this issue.

You just read:

House Resolution 236 Printer's Number 2121

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more