House Resolution 174 Printer's Number 1830

PENNSYLVANIA, October 30 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the current status, management and implementation of mass or public transit in Pennsylvania's rural communities.

