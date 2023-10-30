Buy a Super Tag ticket in October for a chance to win a rifle

10/30/2023 8:22:43 PM

Cheyenne - Is it time for a new rifle? Upgrade your firearm collection with the Wyoming Super Tag. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets during the month of October to win a Gunwerks NEXUS Rifle System in 6.5 PRC.

The NEXUS rifle system from Gunwerks is the next step in the evolution of the Long Range Rifle System and is the result of more than two years of research and development. The NEXUS is the first fully vertically-integrated rifle system from the company.

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, gray wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30.

Super Tag raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses, and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

The last day to purchase Super Tag tickets for a 2024 hunt is Jan. 31.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised more than $11 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2022, 144,923 tickets were sold, amounting to over $1.87 million for important wildlife projects.

