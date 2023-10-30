Submit Release
Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group visits Manila

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was joined in the port visit by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and USS Antietam (CG 54).

The ships, along with the squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and members of the embarked staff of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, make up Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5.

“Dozens of Ronald Reagan and Strike Group 5 Sailors are from the Philippines, and they are truly grateful to return home and see their families and friends,” said Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer, USS Ronald Reagan. “The entire crew is eager to sightsee, participate in community relations projects, and experience the rich culture, cuisine, and history here. The Filipino people have always welcomed the entire crew, and we are grateful to return.”

While in Manila, carrier strike group personnel will have opportunities to continue building personal and professional relationships in the Philippines, including through engagements aboard USS Ronald Reagan, as well as through volunteer work in the community and cultural exchange events.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

