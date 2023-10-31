HMP Global’s 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall sets records for attendance, research, industry partners

SAWC Fall will be held November 2-5 at Ceasars Palace Las Vegas. Its educational program features globally recognized faculty sharing sessions that provide new ideas, strategies, and techniques designed to strengthen clinical skills, invigorate day-to-day

Community of more than 1,700 difference-makers will gather in Las Vegas for robust educational experience, more than 260 abstracts, 130-plus industry supporters

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 1,700 difference makers from 22 countries will meet this week in Las Vegas — breaking attendance records for HMP Global’s Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall — for an educational experience highlighted by more than 75 globally renowned faculty presenters, 260-plus abstracts showcasing innovative new research in the field, and a sold-out Exhibit Hall with more than 130 industry supporters.

SAWC Fall will be held November 2-5 at Ceasars Palace Las Vegas. Its educational program features globally recognized faculty sharing sessions that provide new ideas, strategies, and techniques designed to strengthen clinical skills, invigorate day-to-day practice, positively impact organizations’ ability to care for patients, and improve outcomes.

“HMP Global has been a leader in wound care education for nearly 40 years,” said Jeff Hennessy Jr., Chief Operating Officer, HMP Global, and President, HMP Omnimedia. “SAWC is one of the company’s flagship brands, and this year we have seen incredibly strong participation in both our Fall and Spring meetings. The tremendous response from the global wound care community is a testament to the caliber of the faculty, program, and connections we deliver, and it is a privilege that we are considered their trusted source for practical education. As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, the franchise is poised for continued strong growth.”

The four-day educational program will deliver high-impact sessions focused on improving patient outcomes. The meeting will feature three focused educational series — a collection of lectures providing comprehensive information on a critical topic — including the AMPutation Prevention Symposium, the Business of Wound Care, and Debunking Myths in Pressure Injury Prevention and Management.

This year’s keynote presentation is “Healing with Nutrition: The New Science of Food as Medicine,” presented by William W. Li, MD, from 9:20-10:20 a.m. Friday, November 3. The session will lead participants on a journey from the lab to the dinner plate, revealing the scientific and clinical evidence that food can play a vital role for wound healing by stimulating tissue repair, angiogenesis, and regeneration. Dr. Li is an internationally renowned physician, scientist, and author of the New York Times bestseller Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself. His groundbreaking research has led to the development of more than 30 new medical treatments that impact care for more than 70 diseases including diabetes, blindness, heart disease, and obesity.

Additional educational experiences include hands-on workshops, Innovation Theaters, multidisciplinary panel discussions, Industry-Supported Symposia, patient-perspectives, abstract presentations, and rapid-fire discussions.

“The wound care community’s drive to improve patient care and make a difference in the field is stronger than ever,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care, HMP Education. “A big impact can be made by a single individual determined to make a difference, and when you bring together thousands of those individuals to join their voices, passion, and vision, you realize a tremendous positive impact.”

SAWC Fall is an inclusive forum offering a high level of education, advanced state-of-the-art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings. It serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team — physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physical and occupational therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dieticians — with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education.

For more information, visit sawcfall.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.