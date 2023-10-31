Suncrafted Cannabis Announces Release of Infused Cranberry Sauce Using all Local Ingredients for Thanksgiving 2023
The cranberry sauce and "live rosin" ingredients all are sourced from Plymouth County, home of the first Thanksgiving.
Today's release of this seasonal sauce is a great snapshot of how Suncrafted works with local partners to ensure its products are as sustainably sourced as possible.”MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving dinner debates will be tempered this season courtesy of Holistic Health Group, Inc. dba Suncrafted Cannabis, the sustainable dispensary & producer. Massachusetts tables set with the company’s infused cranberry sauce made from fresh local cranberries, and Suncrafted’s award winning live rosin, promise a relaxing holiday for their guests.
Cranberries in the freshly jarred sauce are sourced from farms located just miles from the Suncrafted facility, one example of the company’s local focus and effort to reduce shipping freight and emissions. The live rosin itself is a solventless concentrate from fresh frozen, then ice washed, sun grown cannabis, grown and processed at Suncrafted HQ. Live rosin is the most premium form of cannabis concentrate on the market in part due to the natural and solventless manufacturing process used to produce it. Antioxidant-rich cranberry seed oil is also added to help emulsify the concentrate in the sauce.
Among Thanksgiving holiday traditions, spirited debates at the dinner table can become elevated, making a dish enhanced with cannabis a welcome addition for many. Three teaspoons (or one tablespoon) of the sweet and tangy, staple holiday side contain just 5 milligrams of THC, a standard adult use or “recreational” dose of the active ingredient in cannabis. Higher dosage versions of the sauce are available to patients with a valid Massachusetts medical card. For reference, a “puff” of inhaled cannabis smoke is estimated to contain roughly 12-15 milligrams of THC.
In the release of this product Suncrafted is promoting awareness of its own Cannacran® formula for one of the best cannabis gummies using some of the same natural ingredients, and the communal spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday. It is believed cranberries played an important role in the early Plymouth settlement, where the Wampanoag tribe introduced the Vitamin C rich fruit and other local food sources to the Pilgrim arrivals, thereby helping the travelers survive in the “New World.” Suncrafted recognizes this holiday and the cranberry, like the rest of Plymouth County, as important to the region’s history.
Suncrafted’s infused cranberry sauce will be available only at the company’s adult use and medical dispensary located in South Middleborough just off Exit 8 on Route 495. Pre-orders of the sauce are available by visiting the dispensary, ordering online at suncraftedma.com, or calling 1-833-SUNCRAFT (1-833-786-2723). Supplies are limited for this seasonal release, and the company expects inventory to move fast as Thanksgiving nears, so consumers and patients are encouraged to reach out early to reserve sauce for their holiday tables.
About Holistic Health Group, Inc.
Holistic Health Group (“HHG”) is an industry leader in state licensed sustainable cannabis genetic propagation, cultivation, production and dispensing headquartered in Middleborough, Massachusetts. Its single footprint facility hosts all business activities, and was built from the ground up with due consideration to the growth of plants and a superior working environment for its employees, under the sun, year round. With a seasonal outdoor cultivation garden, several hybrid greenhouses and one of the most productive solventless labs in the State, the Company is a model for the future of the industry. The Company’s mission is to advance holistic medicine and sustainable cannabis production practices. More information is available at hhgma.com.
About Suncrafted
Suncrafted is the consumer facing and retail brand of HHG that focuses on creating quality cannabis, from commercially established genetics, while following the company’s mission to employ environmentally and socially sustainable practices. The brand emphasizes the all-encompassing power of nature, the self-evident benefit of sun over artificially lit agriculture, and outdoor living in general. By leveraging the company's superior genetics and live rosin lab, Suncrafted has been able to produce some of the best live rosin in the State with its solventless concentrates, placing both first and third among hundreds of competitors at the 2023 NECANN competition held last March. Suncrafted products are sold at its Middleborough retail location and in stores across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Follow Suncrafted on Instagram @suncraftedma, and at http://facebook/suncraftedma.
