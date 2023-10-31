Help Fund Nonprofits Feeding America and Enjoy Meal Service NutriFit Online Too

Love to Do Good and Good Food? Then, participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America and enjoy Nutrifit Online rewards www.JoinTheFoodCo-Op.com NutriFit specializes in crafting fresh, personalized meals that are delivered to your doorstep. www.NutrifitOnline.com Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to use your social network to make a positive impact and party for good too www.SocialRecruitingforYou.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're using our company collaboratively to make a difference fun and rewarding! We launched The Good Food Co-Op for working professionals in LA to Do Something Good for You!"The staffing agency is helping fund nonprofits feeding America. And creates sweet referral programs for professionals to participate and help generate more proceeds to 'Do Good.'How to Earn NutriFit Online Gift Cards for Good1. Use your social network to make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and help fund nonprofits feeding America.2. After Recruiting for Good, helps referred company hire a professional and earns a finder's fee; the staffing agency shares 50% of proceeds (donate to a nonprofit and rewards generous gift cards to enjoy NutriFit Online).3. Person making the referral can gift Food Co+Op rewards to anyone in LA.Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "We're using recruiting for good to share proceeds; and fund sweet food benefits that improve the quality of your life! I have used Nutrifit Online, and it made a positive impact in my life!"AboutNutriFit specializes in crafting fresh, personalized meals that are delivered to your doorstep. Founded in 1987 by nutritionist and wellness coach Jackie Keller and her husband, Phil Yaney, NutriFit provides custom solutions that help clients achieve optimal health and well-being. It’s their mission to help clients live longer and healthier lives.NutriFit meals are customized and specifically prepared for each client’s dietary needs, schedule and ingredient preferences. Their nutritionist team plans and portions each person’s meals for their biometrics and goals. NutriFit offers meal plans for weight management, disease management (including diabetic, renal & more), sports nutrition, body after baby and more. Their meals can also be prescribed by physicians as a Medical Necessity for a variety of health conditions.All meals are prepared with premium quality ingredients - non-GMO, free of preservatives, and organic (unless seasonal supplies are not available). NutriFit creates Michelin-quality dishes that go straight from their kitchen to your front door. www.NutrifitOnline.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits feeding America) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet food treats that improve the quality of life. Love Good Food www.JoinTheFoodCo-Op.com Live in LA, Love to Do GOOD, and Party for Good Join 50PlusKickass; The Sweetest Foodies Party Club. Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America. Earn one year membership to experience every month LA's Best Private Culinary Parties and The Sweetest Wine&Food Festivals. To learn more visit www.JoinTheFoodieParty.com The Club Exclusively Made for 50 Members to Deliver Exceptional Service.

