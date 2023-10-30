Total Visitor Arrivals and Visitor Spending Decreased for the Second Consecutive Month Compared to 2022

Posted on Oct 30, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: October 30, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), both visitor arrivals and visitor spending decreased for the second consecutive month compared to 2022, as Hawaii’s tourism continued to be impacted by the aftermath of the August Lahaina fires. A total of 651,286 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in September 2023, a decrease of 7.4 percent from September 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019, this represents an 88.5 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from September 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, total visitor spending was $1.37 billion in September 2023, down from September 2022 ($1.52 billion, -9.6%), but higher than September 2019 ($1.25 billion, +10.2%).

In September 2023, 643,106 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 8,180 visitors came via four out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 692,205 visitors (-7.1%) arrived by air and 11,474 visitors (-28.7%) came by cruise ships in September 2022, and 718,042 visitors (-10.4%) arrived by air and 18,114 visitors (-54.8%) came by cruise ships in September 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in September 2023 was 8.68 days, compared to 8.94 days (-2.9%) in September 2022 and 8.40 days (+3.3%) in September 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 188,429 visitors in September 2023, compared to 209,619 visitors (-10.1%) in September 2022 and 206,169 visitors (-8.6%) in September 2019.

In September 2023, 329,187 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a decline from September 2022 (395,202 visitors, -16.7%), but an increase compared to September 2019 (305,808 visitors, +7.6%). U.S. West visitor spending of $606.0 million decreased from September 2022 ($775.3 million, -21.8%) but was higher than September 2019 ($466.0 million, +30.0%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in September 2023 ($224 per person) was less than September 2022 ($234 per person, -4.5%) but was considerably more than September 2019 ($179 per person, +25.0%).

In September 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East of 153,635 visitors were down compared to September 2022 (170,987 visitors, -10.1%) but increased from September 2019 (133,185 visitors, +15.4%). U.S. East visitor spending of $404.1 million declined from September 2022 ($420.5 million, -3.9%) but was higher than September 2019 ($288.9 million, +39.9%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in September 2023 ($274 per person) was more than September 2022 ($253 per person, +8.5%) and September 2019 ($229 per person, +20.1%).

There were 51,350 visitors from Japan in September 2023, which was an increase compared to September 2022 (27,332 visitors, +87.9%) but was considerably lower than September 2019 (143,928 visitors, -64.3%). Visitors from Japan spent $79.6 million in September 2023, compared to $47.8 million (+66.5%) in September 2022 and $196.5 million (-59.5%) in September 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in September 2023 ($240 per person) was more than September 2022 ($231 per person, +3.9%) and September 2019 ($231 per person, +3.8%).

There were 17,495 visitors from Canada in September 2023, which was a decrease compared to September 2022 (22,158 visitors, -21.0%) and September 2019 (21,928 visitors, -20.2%). Visitors from Canada spent $45.3 million in September 2023, compared to $49.2 million (-7.9%) in September 2022 and $40.5 million (+11.8%) in September 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in September 2023 ($237 per person) was more than September 2022 ($201 per person, +17.5%) and September 2019 ($159 per person, +48.9%).

There were 91,438 visitors from all other international markets in September 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 76,526 visitors (+19.5%) from all other international markets in September 2022 and 113,192 visitors (-19.2%) in September 2019.

In September 2023, a total of 4,374 transpacific flights with 964,132 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 4,501 flights (-2.8%) with 957,031 seats (+0.7%) in September 2022 and 4,533 flights (-3.5%) with 1,012,883 seats (-4.8%) in September 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first nine months of 2023, total visitor spending was $15.79 billion, up from $14.62 billion (+8.0%) in the first nine months of 2022 and from $13.30 billion (+18.7%) in the first nine months of 2019.

A total of 7,317,872 visitors arrived to the state in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 6.4 percent from 6,874,600 visitors in the first nine months of 2022. Total arrivals declined 6.5 percent when compared to 7,828,965 visitors in the first nine months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In September 2023, 260,677 visitors arrived from the Pacific region, a decrease of 17.6 percent from September 2022. There were fewer visitors from California (200,400, -19.4%), Washington (39,164, -12.1%) and Oregon (17,084, -15.6%), which offset growth in arrivals from Alaska (4,029, +42.1%). Arrivals from the Mountain region (68,428 visitors, -13.2%) also declined compared to September 2022.

Most U.S. West visitors in September 2023 had been to Hawaii before (77.9%) while 22.1 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.5 percent of U.S. West visitors in September 2023 stayed in hotels, 14.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.1 percent stayed in rental homes and 9.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 3,831,660 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 4,008,680 visitors (-4.4%) in the first nine months of 2022 and 3,447,548 visitors (+11.1%) in the first nine months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $7.36 billion in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $7.57 billion (-2.7%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $5.15 billion (+42.9%) in the first nine months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2023 was $227 per person, a moderate increase from $220 per person (+3.0%) in the first nine months of 2022 but up considerably from $174 per person (+30.7%) in the first nine months of 2019.

U.S. East: In September 2023, there were fewer arrivals from the South Atlantic (39,548 visitors, -9.1%), West South Central (33,991 visitors, -9.4%), East North Central (28,161 visitors, -10.1%), Mid Atlantic (19,159 visitors, -15.7%), West North Central (14,679 visitors, -7.4%), East South Central (9,808 visitors, -2.8%) and New England (8,220, -17.5%) regions compared to September 2022.

More than half of U.S. East visitors in September 2023 had been to Hawaii before (53.4%) while 46.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 61.3 percent of the U.S. East visitors in September 2023 stayed in hotels, 11.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.9 percent stayed in rental homes and 7.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first nine months of 2023, 1,900,203 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,899,418 visitors (+0.0%) in the first nine months of 2022 and 1,762,702 visitors (+7.8%) in the first nine months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $4.90 billion in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $4.72 billion (+3.8%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $3.59 billion (+36.6%) in the first nine months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2023 increased to $264 per person, compared to $251 per person (+5.4%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $211 per person (+25.5%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 51,350 visitors in September 2023, 50,486 arrived on international flights and 864 came on domestic flights. Three out of four Japanese visitors in September 2023 were repeat visitors (73.6%) while 26.4 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 69.9 percent of the Japanese visitors in September 2023 stayed in hotels, 16.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.7 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 382,637 visitors from Japan, compared to 107,282 visitors (+256.7%) in the first nine months of 2022 and 1,173,477 visitors (-67.4%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $608.5 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $217.0 million (+180.4%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $1.65 billion (-63.2%) in the first nine months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2023 was $237 per person, similar to the first nine months of 2022 ($236 per person, +0.2%) and the first nine months of 2019 ($237 per person, -0.1%).

Canada: Of the 17,495 visitors in September 2023, 11,309 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,186 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in September 2023 were first-time visitors (52.6%) while 47.4 percent have been to Hawaii before. In terms of lodging, 56.9 percent of Canadian visitors in September 2023 stayed in hotels, 21.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.7 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 8.5 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 324,714 visitors from Canada, compared to 272,543 visitors (+19.1%) in the first nine months of 2022 and 393,074 visitors (-17.4%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $827.8 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $625.8 million (+32.3%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $790.6 million (+4.7%) in the first nine months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2023 increased to $219 per person, from $185 per person (+17.9%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $166 per person (+31.8%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 433,209 visitors to Oahu in September 2023, compared to 384,972 visitors (+12.5%) in September 2022 and 458,588 visitors (-5.5%) in September 2019. Visitor spending was $676.6 million in September 2023 compared to $699.0 million (-3.2%) in September 2022 and $607.3 million (+11.4%) in September 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 99,911 visitors in September 2023, compared to 90,828 visitors (+10.0%) in September 2022 and 101,093 visitors (-1.2%) in September 2019.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 4,212,466 visitors to Oahu, compared to 3,589,052 visitors (+17.4%) in the first nine months of 2022 and 4,657,880 visitors (-9.6%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2023, total visitor spending was $6.80 billion, up from $6.41 billion (+6.0%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $6.11 billion (+11.2%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Maui: In the month following the Lahaina wildfires, 94,221 visitors came to Maui in September 2023, less than half the volume of September 2022 (219,667 visitors, -57.1%) and September 2019 (210,108 visitors, -55.2%). Visitor spending was $203.2 million in September 2023, significantly lower than September 2022 ($428.3 million, -52.6%) and September 2019 ($339.7 million, -40.2%). The average daily census on Maui was 23,633 visitors in September 2023, compared to 56,307 visitors (-58.0%) in September 2022 and 52,053 visitors (-54.6%) in September 2019.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 1,985,918 visitors to Maui, compared to 2,199,187 visitors (-9.7%) in the first nine months of 2022 and 2,314,113 visitors (-14.2%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2023, total visitor spending was $4.55 billion, compared to $4.35 billion (+4.5%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $3.86 billion (+17.9%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 115,305 visitors to Kauai in September 2023, compared to 104,499 visitors (+10.3%) in September 2022 and 93,501 visitors (+23.3%) in September 2019. Visitor spending was $224.2 million in September 2023, compared to $174.0 million in September 2022 (+28.9%) and $132.0 million (+69.8%) in September 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 27,741 visitors in September 2023, compared to 25,846 visitors (+7.3%) in September 2022 and 21,967 visitors (+26.3%) in September 2019.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 1,080,321 visitors to Kauai, compared to 1,012,279 visitors (+6.7%) in the first nine months of 2022 and 1,039,227 visitors (+4.0%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.05 billion, compared to $1.69 billion (+21.3%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $1.46 billion (+40.7%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 129,444 visitors to Hawaii Island in September 2023, compared to 119,161 visitors (+8.6%) in September 2022 and 112,138 visitors (+15.4%) in September 2019. Visitor spending was $254.8 million in September 2023, compared to $198.0 million (+28.7%) in September 2022 and $145.9 million (+74.7%) in September 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 34,816 visitors in September 2023, compared to 33,236 visitors (+4.8%) in September 2022 and 26,750 visitors (+30.2%) in September 2019.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 1,334,838 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,239,642 visitors (+7.7%) in the first nine months of 2022 and 1,323,943 visitors (+0.8%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.20 billion, compared to $2.00 billion (+9.7%) in the first nine months of 2022 and $1.72 billion (+28.1%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: In September 2023, there were 3,406 scheduled flights with 701,466 seats from U.S. West.

Scheduled air capacity (3,636 flights, -6.3% with 728,565 seats, -3.7%) declined compared to September 2022. Direct air service from U.S. West to Kahului was reduced by 55,002 seats compared to September 2022.

Statewide, there were additional seats from Long Beach (17,101, +1.2%), Portland (25,266, +3.6%), Sacramento (19,960, +2.5%), San Diego (41,333, +3.9%), Seattle (103,515, +15.4%), and service from Anchorage (+5,321 seats) in September 2023 which was not operating in September 2022. These increases were entirely offset by reduced seats from Denver (23,300, -13.5%), Los Angeles (177,830, -9.5%), Oakland (40,229, -16.8%), Phoenix (41,380, -5.0%), Salt Lake City (6,375, -6.0%), San Francisco (93,238, -12.5%), San Jose (51,105, -5.0%), and no service from Santa Ana (-630 seats) compared to September 2022.

Scheduled air capacity (3,155 flights, +8.0% with 635,877 seats, +10.3%) increased compared to September 2019. There were reduced seats from Denver (23,300, -27.1%), Los Angeles (177,830, -6.3%), Oakland (40,223, -19.2%) and San Francisco (93,238, -18.5%). Offsetting these reductions were additional seats from Anchorage (5,321, +11.6%), Las Vegas (49,843, +132.8%), Long Beach (17,101, +201.6%), Phoenix (41,380, +20.7%), Portland (25,266, +18.4%), Sacramento (19,960, +4.4%), Salt Lake City (6,375, +32.0%), San Diego (41,333, +46.9%), San Jose (51,105, +57.3%) and Seattle (103,515, +32.9%). There was also service from Ontario (+5,670 seats) in September 2023 which was not operating in September 2019.

U.S. East: In September 2023, there were 293 scheduled flights with 79,262 seats from U.S. East.

Scheduled air capacity (300 flights, -2.3% with 83,271 seats, -4.8%) decreased compared to September 2022. Direct air service from U.S. East to Kahului was reduced by 7,840 seats.

Statewide, there were additional seats from Atlanta (8,460, +29.1%), Austin (3,614, +8.3%), Minneapolis (6,365, +21.5%), New York JFK (12,791, +53.4%), Washington D.C. (1,155, +140.6%), and service from Detroit (+4,906 seats) in September 2023 which was not operating in September 2022. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Chicago (9,222, -43.2%), Dallas (16,641, -13.5%), Newark (462, -93.7%), and no service from Orlando (-834 seats) compared to September 2022.

Scheduled air capacity (266 flights, +10.2% with 75,979 seats, +4.3%) increased compared to September 2019. There were reduced seats from Boston (4,726, -26.1%), Chicago (9,222, -25.5%), Dallas (16,641, -24.7%), Newark (462, -93.6%) and Washington, D.C. (1,155, -10.0%). Offsetting these reductions were additional seats from Atlanta (8,460, +23.3%), Detroit (4,906, +897.2%), New York JFK (12,791, +53.4%), and service from Austin (+3,614 seats), and Minneapolis (+6,365 seats) which was not operating in September 2019.

Japan: In September 2023, there were 330 scheduled flights with 94,313 seats from Japan.

Scheduled air capacity (236 flights, +39.8% with 59,088 seats, +59.6%) was much greater compared to September 2022. There were additional seats from Nagoya (2,869, +188.3%), Osaka (12,138, +38.3%), Haneda (36,176, +45.3%) and Narita (39,516, +81.0%) to Honolulu. There was direct service from Fukuoka (+3,614 seats) to Honolulu in September 2023, which was not operating in September 2022. There was no direct service to Kona in September 2023 compared to 13 flights with 2,587 seats from Narita to Kona in September 2022.

Scheduled air capacity was about half the volume of September 2019 (641 flights, -48.5% with 171,968 seats, -45.2%). There were additional seats from Haneda to Honolulu (36,176, +76.9%) and service from Fukuoka to Honolulu (+3,614 seats) which was not operating in September 2019. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya (2,869, -78.7%), Osaka (12,138, -63.9%), and Narita (39,516, -56.7%) to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo (-3,614 seats) to Honolulu compared to September 2019. There was no direct service to Kona in September 2023, compared to 43 flights with 9,584 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in September 2019.

Canada: Air service from Canada to Hawaii is seasonal, with May through September typically being slower months. Only direct flights from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului operated during this period. In September 2023, there were 92 scheduled flights with 15,798 seats from Vancouver, compared to 106 flights (-13.2%) with 18,144 seats (-12.9%) in September 2022 and 82 flights (+12.2%) with 15,438 seats (+2.3%) in September 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: In September 2023, there were 66 scheduled flights with 20,020 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 58 flights (+13.8%) with 17,340 seats (+15.5%) in September 2022. Air capacity remained below the September 2019 level (114 scheduled flights, -42.1% with 34,789 seats, -42.5%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

In September 2023, there were 66 scheduled flights with 20,020 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 58 flights (+13.8%) with 17,340 seats (+15.5%) in September 2022. Air capacity remained below the September 2019 level (114 scheduled flights, -42.1% with 34,789 seats, -42.5%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 23 scheduled flights with 6,550 seats from Auckland in September 2023, compared to 26 flights (-11.5%) with 7,270 seats (-9.9%) in September 2022 and 39 flights (-41.0%) with 10,914 seats (-40.0%) in September 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 25 scheduled flights with 7,300 seats with service from Shanghai in September 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 25 scheduled flights with 7,300 seats with service from Shanghai in September 2019. Korea: There were 76 scheduled flights with 21,937 seats from Seoul in September 2023, compared to 71 flights (+7.0%) with 21,937 seats (-4.0%) in September 2022 and 83 flights (-8.4%) with 25,772 seats (-14.9%) in September 2019.

There were 76 scheduled flights with 21,937 seats from Seoul in September 2023, compared to 71 flights (+7.0%) with 21,937 seats (-4.0%) in September 2022 and 83 flights (-8.4%) with 25,772 seats (-14.9%) in September 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in September 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in September 2023 and in September 2022, compared to 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in September 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in September 2023 and in September 2022, compared to 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in September 2019. Philippines: There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,180 seats from Manila in September 2023, compared to 13 flights (+53.8%) with 4,017 seats (+53.8%) in September 2022 and 17 flights (+17.6%) with 5,253 seats (+17.6%) in September 2019.

There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,180 seats from Manila in September 2023, compared to 13 flights (+53.8%) with 4,017 seats (+53.8%) in September 2022 and 17 flights (+17.6%) with 5,253 seats (+17.6%) in September 2019. Samoa: There were two scheduled flights with 340 seats in September 2023, compared to five flights (-60.0%) with 850 seats (-60.0%) in September 2022 and four flights (-50.0%) with 578 seats (-41.2%) in September 2019.

There were two scheduled flights with 340 seats in September 2023, compared to five flights (-60.0%) with 850 seats (-60.0%) in September 2022 and four flights (-50.0%) with 578 seats (-41.2%) in September 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in September 2023. There was no direct air service from Cook Islands in September 2022 and in September 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in September 2023. There was no direct air service from Cook Islands in September 2022 and in September 2019. Kiribati: There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in September 2023 and September 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in September 2019.

There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in September 2023 and September 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in September 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in September 2023 and in September 2022. There were 18 flights with 2,988 seats in September 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in September 2023 and in September 2022. There were 18 flights with 2,988 seats in September 2019. Fiji: There were eight scheduled flights with 1,360 seats from Nadi in September 2023 , compared to four flights with 680 seats in September 2022 and five flights (+60.0%) with 826 seats (+64.6%) in September 2019.

There were eight scheduled flights with 1,360 seats from Nadi in September 2023 , compared to four flights with 680 seats in September 2022 and five flights (+60.0%) with 826 seats (+64.6%) in September 2019. American Samoa: There were eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in September 2023, compared to nine flights (-11.1%) with 2,502 seats (-11.1%) and nine flights (-11.1%) with 2,502 seats (-11.1%) in September 2019.

There were eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in September 2023, compared to nine flights (-11.1%) with 2,502 seats (-11.1%) and nine flights (-11.1%) with 2,502 seats (-11.1%) in September 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in September 2023, in September 2022 and also in September 2019.

In the first nine months of 2023, there were 45,242 transpacific flights with 9,926,992 seats, compared to 45,579 flights (-0.7%) with 9,570,270 seats (+3.7%) in the first nine months of 2022 and 46,412 flights (-2.5%) with 10,230,151 seats (-3.0%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In September 2023, 8,180 visitors came to Hawaii aboard four out-of-state cruise ships. Two of these ships were supposed to port at Lahaina Harbor but had to stay an extra day in Kona instead.

One out-of-state cruise ship in September 2023 had a turnaround tour, with visitors that arrived on that ship departing by air after touring the islands. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to board that ship, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port.

In addition to the 1,175 visitors that flew into Honolulu for the turnaround tour, another 12,050 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America in September 2023.

In September 2022, 11,474 visitors came to the islands aboard five out-of-state cruise ships. The Pride of America continued to slowly ramp up operations after resuming interisland sails in April 2022. This ship was operating at 50 to 60 percent of its capacity and carried a total of 5,200 visitors in September 2022.

In September 2019, 18,114 visitors arrived on seven out-of-state cruise ships and another 8,739 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first nine months of 2023, 95,605 visitors entered Hawaii via 43 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 3,026 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on out-of-state cruise ships and another 95,907 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first nine months of 2022, 40,618 visitors entered Hawaii via 26 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,981 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 28,055 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first nine months of 2019, 95,150 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 44 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 2,557 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 92,369 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

The impacts from the Maui wildfires were significant in September 2023 with both visitor arrivals and visitor expenditures down by more than 50 percent for Maui for the month compared to 2022. Visitor arrivals on Maui in September 2023 (94,221) recorded the lowest since February 2021 and visitor spending of $203.2 million on Maui in September 2023 was the lowest since March 2021.

With the reopening of West Maui that started in October, tourism on Maui is expected to improve over the next few months.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the September 2023 tables here.

SEPTEMBER 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2022 % change 2023P YTD 2022 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,373.8 1,519.1 -9.6 15,786.9 14,615.3 8.0 Total by air 1,369.9 1,512.4 -9.4 15,743.6 14,594.3 7.9 U.S. Total 1,010.1 1,195.9 -15.5 12,262.8 12,290.0 -0.2 U.S. West 606.0 775.3 -21.8 7,360.7 7,568.8 -2.7 U.S. East 404.1 420.5 -3.9 4,902.1 4,721.2 3.8 Japan 79.6 47.8 66.5 608.5 217.0 180.4 Canada 45.3 49.2 -7.9 827.8 625.8 32.3 All Others 234.9 219.5 7.0 2,044.5 1,461.5 39.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.9 6.7 -41.5 43.4 21.0 106.8 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,652,868 6,288,572 -10.1 65,631,754 63,509,800 3.3 Total by air 5,611,849 6,221,490 -9.8 65,160,360 63,284,077 3.0 U.S. Total 4,179,008 4,971,240 -15.9 50,998,085 53,176,613 -4.1 U.S. West 2,706,624 3,308,295 -18.2 32,455,391 34,362,628 -5.6 U.S. East 1,472,384 1,662,945 -11.5 18,542,694 18,813,985 -1.4 Japan 331,844 207,028 60.3 2,569,294 918,309 179.8 Canada 191,483 244,435 -21.7 3,786,053 3,375,542 12.2 All Others 909,514 798,788 13.9 7,806,928 5,813,614 34.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 41,018 67,082 -38.9 471,394 225,723 108.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 651,286 703,679 -7.4 7,317,872 6,874,600 6.4 Total by air 643,106 692,205 -7.1 7,222,267 6,833,982 5.7 U.S. Total 482,822 566,189 -14.7 5,731,863 5,908,098 -3.0 U.S. West 329,187 395,202 -16.7 3,831,660 4,008,680 -4.4 U.S. East 153,635 170,987 -10.1 1,900,203 1,899,418 0.0 Japan 51,350 27,332 87.9 382,637 107,282 256.7 Canada 17,495 22,158 -21.0 324,714 272,543 19.1 All Others 91,438 76,526 19.5 783,053 546,059 43.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,180 11,474 -28.7 95,605 40,618 135.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 188,429 209,619 -10.1 240,409 232,637 3.3 Total by air 187,062 207,383 -9.8 238,683 231,810 3.0 U.S. Total 139,300 165,708 -15.9 186,806 194,786 -4.1 U.S. West 90,221 110,277 -18.2 118,884 125,870 -5.6 U.S. East 49,079 55,431 -11.5 67,922 68,916 -1.4 Japan 11,061 6,901 60.3 9,411 3,364 179.8 Canada 6,383 8,148 -21.7 13,868 12,365 12.2 All Others 30,317 26,626 13.9 28,597 21,295 34.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,367 2,236 -38.9 1,727 827 108.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.68 8.94 -2.9 8.97 9.24 -2.9 Total by air 8.73 8.99 -2.9 9.02 9.26 -2.6 U.S. Total 8.66 8.78 -1.4 8.90 9.00 -1.1 U.S. West 8.22 8.37 -1.8 8.47 8.57 -1.2 U.S. East 9.58 9.73 -1.5 9.76 9.91 -1.5 Japan 6.46 7.57 -14.7 6.71 8.56 -21.6 Canada 10.94 11.03 -0.8 11.66 12.39 -5.9 All Others 9.95 10.44 -4.7 9.97 10.65 -6.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.01 5.85 -14.2 4.93 5.56 -11.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 243.0 241.6 0.6 240.5 230.1 4.5 Total by air 244.1 243.1 0.4 241.6 230.6 4.8 U.S. Total 241.7 240.6 0.5 240.5 231.1 4.0 U.S. West 223.9 234.4 -4.5 226.8 220.3 3.0 U.S. East 274.4 252.9 8.5 264.4 250.9 5.4 Japan 240.0 231.1 3.9 236.8 236.3 0.2 Canada 236.6 201.3 17.5 218.7 185.4 17.9 All Others 258.2 274.8 -6.0 261.9 251.4 4.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 96.1 100.4 -4.3 92.1 93.0 -1.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,109.4 2,158.8 -2.3 2,157.3 2,126.0 1.5 Total by air 2,130.1 2,184.9 -2.5 2,179.9 2,135.6 2.1 U.S. Total 2,092.1 2,112.1 -0.9 2,139.4 2,080.2 2.8 U.S. West 1,841.0 1,961.8 -6.2 1,921.0 1,888.1 1.7 U.S. East 2,630.2 2,459.5 6.9 2,579.8 2,485.6 3.8 Japan 1,550.9 1,750.4 -11.4 1,590.3 2,023.1 -21.4 Canada 2,589.4 2,221.0 16.6 2,549.4 2,296.3 11.0 All Others 2,568.4 2,868.1 -10.4 2,610.9 2,676.4 -2.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 481.7 587.2 -18.0 453.9 516.6 -12.1

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

SEPTEMBER 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,373.8 1,246.3 10.2 15,786.9 13,302.1 18.7 Total by air 1,369.9 1,235.4 10.9 15,743.6 13,262.2 18.7 U.S. Total 1,010.1 754.9 33.8 12,262.8 8,739.8 40.3 U.S. West 606.0 466.0 30.0 7,360.7 5,151.9 42.9 U.S. East 404.1 288.9 39.9 4,902.1 3,587.9 36.6 Japan 79.6 196.5 -59.5 608.5 1,652.4 -63.2 Canada 45.3 40.5 11.8 827.8 790.6 4.7 All Others 234.9 243.4 -3.5 2,044.5 2,079.4 -1.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.9 10.9 -63.8 43.4 39.9 8.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,652,868 6,185,073 -8.6 65,631,754 68,147,048 -3.7 Total by air 5,611,849 6,089,616 -7.8 65,160,360 67,700,771 -3.8 U.S. Total 4,179,008 3,866,376 8.1 50,998,085 46,717,448 9.2 U.S. West 2,706,624 2,602,158 4.0 32,455,391 29,691,370 9.3 U.S. East 1,472,384 1,264,218 16.5 18,542,694 17,026,078 8.9 Japan 331,844 850,295 -61.0 2,569,294 6,971,475 -63.1 Canada 191,483 254,953 -24.9 3,786,053 4,764,961 -20.5 All Others 909,514 1,117,992 -18.6 7,806,928 9,246,886 -15.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 41,018 95,457 -57.0 471,394 446,277 5.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 651,286 736,155 -11.5 7,317,872 7,828,965 -6.5 Total by air 643,106 718,042 -10.4 7,222,267 7,733,815 -6.6 U.S. Total 482,822 438,993 10.0 5,731,863 5,210,250 10.0 U.S. West 329,187 305,808 7.6 3,831,660 3,447,548 11.1 U.S. East 153,635 133,185 15.4 1,900,203 1,762,702 7.8 Japan 51,350 143,928 -64.3 382,637 1,173,477 -67.4 Canada 17,495 21,928 -20.2 324,714 393,074 -17.4 All Others 91,438 113,192 -19.2 783,053 957,014 -18.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,180 18,114 -54.8 95,605 95,150 0.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 188,429 206,169 -8.6 240,409 249,623 -3.7 Total by air 187,062 202,987 -7.8 238,683 247,988 -3.8 U.S. Total 139,300 128,879 8.1 186,806 171,126 9.2 U.S. West 90,221 86,739 4.0 118,884 108,760 9.3 U.S. East 49,079 42,141 16.5 67,922 62,367 8.9 Japan 11,061 28,343 -61.0 9,411 25,537 -63.1 Canada 6,383 8,498 -24.9 13,868 17,454 -20.5 All Others 30,317 37,266 -18.6 28,597 33,871 -15.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,367 3,182 -57.0 1,727 1,635 5.6 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.68 8.40 3.3 8.97 8.70 3.0 Total by air 8.73 8.48 2.9 9.02 8.75 3.1 U.S. Total 8.66 8.81 -1.7 8.90 8.97 -0.8 U.S. West 8.22 8.51 -3.4 8.47 8.61 -1.6 U.S. East 9.58 9.49 1.0 9.76 9.66 1.0 Japan 6.46 5.91 9.4 6.71 5.94 13.0 Canada 10.94 11.63 -5.9 11.66 12.12 -3.8 All Others 9.95 9.88 0.7 9.97 9.66 3.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.01 5.27 -4.8 4.93 4.69 5.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 243.0 201.5 20.6 240.5 195.2 23.2 Total by air 244.1 202.9 20.3 241.6 195.9 23.3 U.S. Total 241.7 195.3 23.8 240.5 187.1 28.5 U.S. West 223.9 179.1 25.0 226.8 173.5 30.7 U.S. East 274.4 228.5 20.1 264.4 210.7 25.5 Japan 240.0 231.1 3.8 236.8 237.0 -0.1 Canada 236.6 158.9 48.9 218.7 165.9 31.8 All Others 258.2 217.7 18.6 261.9 224.9 16.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 96.1 114.1 -15.8 92.1 89.3 3.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,109.4 1,692.9 24.6 2,157.3 1,699.1 27.0 Total by air 2,130.1 1,720.5 23.8 2,179.9 1,714.8 27.1 U.S. Total 2,092.1 1,719.7 21.7 2,139.4 1,677.4 27.5 U.S. West 1,841.0 1,523.9 20.8 1,921.0 1,494.4 28.6 U.S. East 2,630.2 2,169.2 21.3 2,579.8 2,035.5 26.7 Japan 1,550.9 1,365.4 13.6 1,590.3 1,408.1 12.9 Canada 2,589.4 1,848.0 40.1 2,549.4 2,011.4 26.7 All Others 2,568.4 2,150.4 19.4 2,610.9 2,172.8 20.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 481.7 601.5 -19.9 453.9 418.9 8.4

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

SEPTEMBER 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2022 % change 2023P YTD 2022 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,373.8 1,519.1 -9.6 15,786.9 14,615.3 8.0 Total by air 1,369.9 1,512.4 -9.4 15,743.6 14,594.3 7.9 Oahu 676.6 699.0 -3.2 6,800.2 6,413.2 6.0 Maui 203.2 428.3 -52.6 4,546.5 4,351.4 4.5 Molokai 2.0 2.1 -2.3 33.3 26.8 24.3 Lanai 9.0 11.0 -18.0 117.2 109.7 6.8 Kauai 224.2 174.0 28.9 2,049.2 1,689.6 21.3 Hawaii Island 254.8 198.0 28.7 2,197.2 2,003.6 9.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.9 6.7 -41.5 43.4 21.0 106.8 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,652,868 6,288,572 -10.1 65,631,754 63,509,800 3.3 Total by air 5,611,849 6,221,490 -9.8 65,160,360 63,284,077 3.0 Oahu 2,997,318 2,724,831 10.0 30,527,647 26,866,841 13.6 Maui 708,979 1,689,205 -58.0 15,785,859 17,873,555 -11.7 Molokai 12,871 15,430 -16.6 189,335 179,023 5.8 Lanai 15,985 19,574 -18.3 196,307 205,871 -4.6 Kauai 832,216 775,373 7.3 8,019,710 7,936,260 1.1 Hawaii Island 1,044,481 997,078 4.8 10,441,501 10,222,527 2.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 41,018 67,082 -38.9 471,394 225,723 108.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 651,286 703,679 -7.4 7,317,872 6,874,600 6.4 Total by air 643,106 692,205 -7.1 7,222,267 6,833,982 5.7 Oahu 433,209 384,972 12.5 4,212,466 3,589,052 17.4 Maui 94,221 219,667 -57.1 1,985,918 2,199,187 -9.7 Molokai 3,012 3,377 -10.8 34,263 31,476 8.9 Lanai 4,270 5,684 -24.9 54,059 49,646 8.9 Kauai 115,305 104,499 10.3 1,080,321 1,012,279 6.7 Hawaii Island 129,444 119,161 8.6 1,334,838 1,239,642 7.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,180 11,474 -28.7 95,605 40,618 135.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 188,429 209,619 -10.1 240,409 232,637 3.3 Total by air 187,062 207,383 -9.8 238,683 231,810 3.0 Oahu 99,911 90,828 10.0 111,823 98,413 13.6 Maui 23,633 56,307 -58.0 57,824 65,471 -11.7 Molokai 429 514 -16.6 694 656 5.8 Lanai 533 652 -18.3 719 754 -4.6 Kauai 27,741 25,846 7.3 29,376 29,071 1.1 Hawaii Island 34,816 33,236 4.8 38,247 37,445 2.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,367 2,236 -38.9 1,727 827 108.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.68 8.94 -2.9 8.97 9.24 -2.9 Total by air 8.73 8.99 -2.9 9.02 9.26 -2.6 Oahu 6.92 7.08 -2.2 7.25 7.49 -3.2 Maui 7.52 7.69 -2.1 7.95 8.13 -2.2 Molokai 4.27 4.57 -6.5 5.53 5.69 -2.8 Lanai 3.74 3.44 8.7 3.63 4.15 -12.4 Kauai 7.22 7.42 -2.7 7.42 7.84 -5.3 Hawaii Island 8.07 8.37 -3.6 7.82 8.25 -5.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.01 5.85 -14.2 4.93 5.56 -11.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 243.0 241.6 0.6 240.5 230.1 4.5 Total by air 244.1 243.1 0.4 241.6 230.6 4.8 Oahu 225.7 256.5 -12.0 222.8 238.7 -6.7 Maui 286.6 253.5 13.0 288.0 243.5 18.3 Molokai 157.4 134.5 17.1 175.8 149.5 17.6 Lanai 564.2 562.3 0.4 596.9 532.9 12.0 Kauai 269.4 224.4 20.1 255.5 212.9 20.0 Hawaii Island 244.0 198.6 22.8 210.4 196.0 7.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 96.1 100.4 -4.3 92.1 93.0 -1.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,109.4 2,158.8 -2.3 2,157.3 2,126.0 1.5 Total by air 2,130.1 2,184.9 -2.5 2,179.9 2,135.6 2.1 Oahu 1,561.8 1,815.7 -14.0 1,614.3 1,786.9 -9.7 Maui 2,156.6 1,949.7 10.6 2,289.4 1,978.6 15.7 Molokai 672.7 614.4 9.5 971.5 850.5 14.2 Lanai 2,112.2 1,936.1 9.1 2,167.7 2,210.0 -1.9 Kauai 1,944.6 1,665.1 16.8 1,896.9 1,669.1 13.6 Hawaii Island 1,968.7 1,662.0 18.5 1,646.0 1,616.3 1.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 481.7 587.2 -18.0 453.9 516.6 -12.1

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

SEPTEMBER 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2023 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,373.8 1,246.3 10.2 15,786.9 13,302.1 18.7 Total by air 1,369.9 1,235.4 10.9 15,743.6 13,262.2 18.7 Oahu 676.6 607.3 11.4 6,800.2 6,113.3 11.2 Maui 203.2 339.7 -40.2 4,546.5 3,857.2 17.9 Molokai 2.0 1.7 17.1 33.3 24.9 33.6 Lanai 9.0 8.7 3.7 117.2 95.0 23.3 Kauai 224.2 132.0 69.8 2,049.2 1,456.0 40.7 Hawaii Island 254.8 145.9 74.7 2,197.2 1,715.8 28.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.9 10.9 -63.8 43.4 39.9 8.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,652,868 6,185,073 -8.6 65,631,754 68,147,048 -3.7 Total by air 5,611,849 6,089,616 -7.8 65,160,360 67,700,771 -3.8 Oahu 2,997,318 3,032,784 -1.2 30,527,647 31,824,294 -4.1 Maui 708,979 1,561,585 -54.6 15,785,859 18,179,739 -13.2 Molokai 12,871 15,750 -18.3 189,335 202,336 -6.4 Lanai 15,985 17,985 -11.1 196,307 200,925 -2.3 Kauai 832,216 659,019 26.3 8,019,710 7,670,493 4.6 Hawaii Island 1,044,481 802,494 30.2 10,441,501 9,622,983 8.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 41,018 95,457 -57.0 471,394 446,277 5.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 651,286 736,155 -11.5 7,317,872 7,828,965 -6.5 Total by air 643,106 718,042 -10.4 7,222,267 7,733,815 -6.6 Oahu 433,209 458,588 -5.5 4,212,466 4,657,880 -9.6 Maui 94,221 210,108 -55.2 1,985,918 2,314,113 -14.2 Molokai 3,012 5,323 -43.4 34,263 48,086 -28.7 Lanai 4,270 5,770 -26.0 54,059 65,292 -17.2 Kauai 115,305 93,501 23.3 1,080,321 1,039,227 4.0 Hawaii Island 129,444 112,138 15.4 1,334,838 1,323,943 0.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,180 18,114 -54.8 95,605 95,150 0.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 188,429 206,169 -8.6 240,409 249,623 -3.7 Total by air 187,062 202,987 -7.8 238,683 247,988 -3.8 Oahu 99,911 101,093 -1.2 111,823 116,573 -4.1 Maui 23,633 52,053 -54.6 57,824 66,592 -13.2 Molokai 429 525 -18.3 694 741 -6.4 Lanai 533 599 -11.1 719 736 -2.3 Kauai 27,741 21,967 26.3 29,376 28,097 4.6 Hawaii Island 34,816 26,750 30.2 38,247 35,249 8.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,367 3,182 -57.0 1,727 1,635 5.6 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.68 8.40 3.3 8.97 8.70 3.0 Total by air 8.73 8.48 2.9 9.02 8.75 3.1 Oahu 6.92 6.61 4.6 7.25 6.83 6.1 Maui 7.52 7.43 1.2 7.95 7.86 1.2 Molokai 4.27 2.96 44.4 5.53 4.21 31.3 Lanai 3.74 3.12 20.1 3.63 3.08 18.0 Kauai 7.22 7.05 2.4 7.42 7.38 0.6 Hawaii Island 8.07 7.16 12.8 7.82 7.27 7.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.01 5.27 -4.8 4.93 4.69 5.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 243.0 201.5 20.6 240.5 195.2 23.2 Total by air 244.1 202.9 20.3 241.6 195.9 23.3 Oahu 225.7 200.2 12.7 222.8 192.1 16.0 Maui 286.6 217.5 31.8 288.0 212.2 35.7 Molokai 157.4 109.8 43.4 175.8 123.1 42.8 Lanai 564.2 483.8 16.6 596.9 472.9 26.2 Kauai 269.4 200.4 34.5 255.5 189.8 34.6 Hawaii Island 244.0 181.8 34.2 210.4 178.3 18.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 96.1 114.1 -15.8 92.1 89.3 3.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,109.4 1,692.9 24.6 2,157.3 1,699.1 27.0 Total by air 2,130.1 1,720.5 23.8 2,179.9 1,714.8 27.1 Oahu 1,561.8 1,324.3 17.9 1,614.3 1,312.5 23.0 Maui 2,156.6 1,616.7 33.4 2,289.4 1,666.8 37.4 Molokai 672.7 324.9 107.1 971.5 518.1 87.5 Lanai 2,112.2 1,508.1 40.1 2,167.7 1,455.4 48.9 Kauai 1,944.6 1,412.2 37.7 1,896.9 1,401.1 35.4 Hawaii Island 1,968.7 1,301.2 51.3 1,646.0 1,296.0 27.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 481.7 601.5 -19.9 453.9 418.9 8.4

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism