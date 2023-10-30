Tukatech Introduces Partnership with EcoShot by Metail

Tukatech partners with EcoShot by Metail

Sell from TUKA3D Samples with Photorealistic Models in Under One Hour

This collaboration has tremendous potential to help companies eliminate the need for any physical samples and photography, and to produce only the products that have already sold...” — Vikesh Shah, New Business Director of Metail

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tukatech announces their partnership with EcoShot by Metail, a company specializing in visualizing people and clothes together.

For almost two decades, Tukatech has strived to help apparel companies eliminate physical samples from the product development process with their industry-leading 3D sample making software, TUKA3D. With their new partnership with EcoShot by Metail, current and future TUKA3D users can showcase true-to-life 3D virtual garments on photorealistic digital models.

Tukatech has been the only 3D fashion technology company proven to reduce fit and look samples, but physical samples were often still used for sales and photography. With TUKA3D’s integrations with EcoShot, this last hurdle has been overcome, with results that mimic what can be achieved with costly traditional photoshoots.

Geoff Taylor, President of TUKAweb, explains, “This collaboration has tremendous potential to help companies eliminate the need for any physical samples and photography, and to produce only the products that have already sold, thereby reducing costs, inventory, and waste.”

“Realistic, accurate, and convenient ways of showcasing 3D designs on models. That has always been our goal with EcoShot,” states Vikesh Shah, New Business Director of Metail. According to Shah, the recent introduction of AI-generated models makes this process significantly more flexible and convenient for apparel 3D CAD software users. He continues, “We are excited to offer TUKA3D users a digital way of showcasing their 3D garments on models with the right size and look for their brand.”

TUKA3D users will have immediate access to a library of over 40 photorealistic digital models, thanks to the integration with EcoShot. This includes an assortment of real-life and AI-generated models of different genders, ages, measurements, and poses. TUKA3D users will also have the options to leverage generative AI and have bespoke fashion models created for them from their TUKA3D fit models.

Geoff Taylor asserts that this generative AI integration is a clear differentiator between TUKA3D and other applications because fashion companies will be able to use the same 3D avatars to verify the fit, create design presentations, and sell products through e-commerce channels, all without physical sampling.

Taylor concludes, “Once a product is approved or sold, Tukatech is established as a global leader offering all the technology for fashion companies to manufacture the product, rather than just handing it off.”

About Metail/EcoShot

Metail is a specialist Apparel AI House founded in 2008. They specialize in visualizing people and clothes together. Frustrated apparel 3D CAD users struggling to get buy-in for 3D sparked a thought. “What if these users could go from their 3D designs to selling with real-life models in under 1 hour? Without the need for a physical sample?” This led to the launch of EcoShot in 2020. Metail has deep expertise in computer vision and machine learning. Their expertise enabled early exploration of AI technologies like Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). In 2023, Metail’s AI techniques became on par with traditional photography. Metail is now focused on delivering AI enhancements throughout EcoShot. Their AI unlocks realistic, accurate, convenient, and flexible on-model imagery for all users.

About Tukatech

Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective of having pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry’s leading provider of fashion software and machinery for design, product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing.