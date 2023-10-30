Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on the District's First Stabilization Center

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 30 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) will cut the ribbon on the District’s first Stabilization Center at 35 K Street, NE. The new 6,400 square-foot healthcare facility will provide emergency crisis intervention, typically lasting 24-72 hours, for adults who are experiencing substance use disorder. Services will be available 24-7 for those who are 18 years and older and for free of charge with no insurance or residency requirements necessary.

DC’s Stabilization Center will offer individuals with a safe and comfortable space to receive immediate care, along with individualized supports such as peer counseling and resources to sustain long-term recovery. Community Bridges, a non-profit organization in DC, will also support DBH staff in this work.

When:

Monday, October 30 at 11 am



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Christina Henderson, At-Large and Chair of the Committee on Health

Dr. Barbara Bazron, Director, Department of Behavioral Health

Dr. Robert Holman, Medical Director, DC Fire and EMS

Scott Hatlen, Chief Of Operations, Community Bridges Inc.

Mary Page, DC Clinical Director, Community Bridges Inc.

Anna Jones, DC Community Liaison, Community Bridges Inc.



Where:

DC Stabilization Center

35 K Street NE

*Closest Metro Station: NoMa-Gallaudet Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 3rd & N Street NE*



