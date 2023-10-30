Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on the District's First Stabilization Center

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 30 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) will cut the ribbon on the District’s first Stabilization Center at 35 K Street, NE. The new 6,400 square-foot healthcare facility will provide emergency crisis intervention, typically lasting 24-72 hours, for adults who are experiencing substance use disorder. Services will be available 24-7 for those who are 18 years and older and for free of charge with no insurance or residency requirements necessary.

DC’s Stabilization Center will offer individuals with a safe and comfortable space to receive immediate care, along with individualized supports such as peer counseling and resources to sustain long-term recovery. Community Bridges, a non-profit organization in DC, will also support DBH staff in this work.

When:  
Monday, October 30 at 11 am 
 
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Councilmember Christina Henderson, At-Large and Chair of the Committee on Health
Dr. Barbara Bazron, Director, Department of Behavioral Health
Dr. Robert Holman, Medical Director, DC Fire and EMS
Scott Hatlen, Chief Of Operations, Community Bridges Inc.
Mary Page, DC Clinical Director, Community Bridges Inc.
Anna Jones, DC Community Liaison, Community Bridges Inc.
 
Where:
DC Stabilization Center
35 K Street NE
*Closest Metro Station: NoMa-Gallaudet Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 3rd & N Street NE*
 
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

 

