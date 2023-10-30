NDCS names new medical director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-70)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov



October 30, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Director Rob Jeffreys announced the appointment of Jerry Lee Lovelace Jr., M.D., Ph.D., as medical director for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Dr. Lovelace will oversee the Health Services division, which includes medical, dental, psychiatry and behavioral health. His appointment goes into effect October 30, 2023.

“Dr. Lovelace is an innovative leader who has a proven record of working collaboratively to find solutions,” said Dir. Jeffreys. “His experience and commitment to providing excellent care to diverse populations will be a tremendous asset.”

Dr. Lovelace bring extensive experience to this role, with a background in pathology and internal medicine, as well as 24 years in primary care practice. Most recently, he served as the statewide medical director for Centurion Health in Missouri for seven years, where he ensured comprehensive healthcare for more than 23,000 individuals in 22 corrections facilities throughout the state.

“I am looking forward to working with Director Jeffreys and my colleagues at NDCS in delivering appropriate and evidence-based healthcare, as well as ancillary programs to decrease crime in the state of Nebraska,” said Dr. Lovelace.

Dr. Lovelace has more than 10 years of experience providing medical care and services at corrections facilities in Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee. He has also been a biochemistry professor at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Lovelace earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry, with research focused on opioid peptides in the human brain, and an M.D. from the University of Tennessee - Memphis. He also holds a certificate of advanced study in bioethics from Cleveland State University.

###