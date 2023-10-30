New Haven Barracks/ Car vs. Pedestrian/ Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5004248

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/30/23, 1011 hours

STREET: Aubuchon Parking Lot

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Monkton Road

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Kenneth Lafountain Jr.

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN/VICTIM

NAME: Juanita Simmons

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

INJURIES: Suspected head injury

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/30/23 at approximately 1011 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Aubuchon parking lot on Monkton Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed the pedestrian walked into the parking lot from the store when it appeared clear to do so. At the same time, OP#1 pulled out of a nearby parking space and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to UVM medical center with a suspected head injury. OP#1 was issued a traffic ticket and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal division at a later date for the offense of negligent operation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department and Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

VCVC: 23 VSA 1063, "Starting parked vehicles" ($162, 2 points) (OP#1)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/23, 1230 hours

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.