New Haven Barracks/ Car vs. Pedestrian/ Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5004248
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/30/23, 1011 hours
STREET: Aubuchon Parking Lot
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Monkton Road
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Kenneth Lafountain Jr.
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN/VICTIM
NAME: Juanita Simmons
AGE: 81
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
INJURIES: Suspected head injury
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/30/23 at approximately 1011 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Aubuchon parking lot on Monkton Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed the pedestrian walked into the parking lot from the store when it appeared clear to do so. At the same time, OP#1 pulled out of a nearby parking space and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to UVM medical center with a suspected head injury. OP#1 was issued a traffic ticket and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal division at a later date for the offense of negligent operation.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department and Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.
VCVC: 23 VSA 1063, "Starting parked vehicles" ($162, 2 points) (OP#1)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/23, 1230 hours
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.