Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,132 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Car vs. Pedestrian/ Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 23B5004248

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/30/23, 1011 hours

 

STREET: Aubuchon Parking Lot

 

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Monkton Road

 

WEATHER: Rain

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Kenneth Lafountain Jr.

 

AGE: 78

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VIOLATION: Negligent operation

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

 

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

PEDESTRIAN/VICTIM

 

NAME: Juanita Simmons

 

AGE: 81

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

 

INJURIES: Suspected head injury

 

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On 10/30/23 at approximately 1011 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Aubuchon parking lot on Monkton Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed the pedestrian walked into the parking lot from the store when it appeared clear to do so. At the same time, OP#1 pulled out of a nearby parking space and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to UVM medical center with a suspected head injury. OP#1 was issued a traffic ticket and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal division at a later date for the offense of negligent operation.

 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department and Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

 

 

VCVC: 23 VSA 1063, "Starting parked vehicles" ($162, 2 points) (OP#1)

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT: Addison

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/23, 1230 hours

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Car vs. Pedestrian/ Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more