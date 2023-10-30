Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,126 in the last 365 days.

2023 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

image of HIHOF logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has been announced. The inductees will be honored during the 27th Annual Healthcare Internet Conference to be held in Los Angeles November 5-8, 2023.

The 2023 inductees for Innovative Individual are Emily Kagan Trenchard, SVP, Chief Consumer Digital Solutions at Northwell Health and Dan Dunlop, Co-Owner/Principal at Jennings.

The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.

About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.

Farrah Hunt Thompson
Greystone.Net
+17704077685 ext.
email us here

You just read:

2023 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more