Accel-KKR Credit Partners Provides Growth Financing to TapClicks

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accel-KKR Credit Partners announced today that it has provided growth financing to support and accelerate TapClicks’ continuing momentum in market. Accel-KKR Credit Partners is a private credit fund managed by Accel-KKR, a leading global software-focused investment firm.

“TapClicks has been focused on the right unit economics to drive revenue growth; metrics such as Gross Retention, Net Revenue Retention, and positive EBITDA are important indicators of responsible growth,” said Babak Hedayati, founder and CEO of TapClicks. “We are proud of our team’s accomplishments with significant milestones on all these metrics, which in turn has helped us to earn the trust of an esteemed financial partner such as Accel-KKR. We continue to remain obsessed about our customers’ and our partners’ success.”

TapClicks provides a unified marketing workflow and data platform connecting nearly 10,000 disparate Adtech and Martech vendors, providing agencies, brands and media companies with consolidated analytics and reporting to run their businesses. The platform enables clients to execute and track ad orders, and to work within a unified environment for greater efficiencies, insights and cost savings.

“We are thrilled to partner with TapClicks,” said Samantha Shows, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. “TapClicks has made measured investments in its business, which have led to an impressive track record of growth and momentum without taking on significant outside capital. As a founder-owned business ourselves, Accel-KKR takes pride in supporting other founders. We are excited to see TapClicks continue to prosper.”

D.A. Davidson served as the financial and strategic advisor to TapClicks. This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice, which has completed 110+ transactions representing approximately $21 billion in value since 2020.

“Babak and team have built a great business -- poised for continued value creation.” said Greg Thomas, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “We were pleased to find the perfect match for TapClicks with Accel-KKR Credit Partners.”

About TapClicks:

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for digital marketing, having delivered over 1,000,000 dashboards to over 5,000 brands and over 500 media companies and agencies worldwide. TapClicks is headquartered in Silicon Valley, has major organizations in Boston, Denver, Canada and India, and additional sales offices in New York, Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

About Accel-KKR:

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $19 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well- positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR’s investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel- KKR’s headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta and London. Visit www.accel-kkr.com to learn more.

About Accel-KKR Credit Partners:

Accel-KKR Credit Partners provides debt financing to leading software businesses. The fund structures non-dilutive investments for founder-owned businesses and flexible credit products for institution-owned businesses. The debt capital is used to support acquisitions, dividends, shareholder buybacks and growth investment. Accel-KKR Credit Partners has completed over 60 investments and deployed nearly $1 billion in capital.

About D.A. Davidson:

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,620 employees working from 115 offices in 30 states and Canada. D.A. Davidson Companies is comprised of D.A. Davidson & Co., which includes Wealth Management, Equity Capital Markets, and Fixed Income Capital Markets; Davidson Investment Advisors; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company. For more information, visit www.dadavidson.com.