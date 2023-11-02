National Auto Dealer Supplier Partners With Staples To Deliver More Value To Dealerships

DealerOneStop.com Dealer One Stop with Staples Advantage Staples Business Advantage for Auto Dealers

Dealer One Stop and Staples Partnership Provides Car Dealers With Big Savings on Everything They Need, All In One Place.

We chose to use Dealer One Stop with Staples for our supplies because it solved a lot of our challenges. It allows us to have one place to purchase facilities, fixed ops, and office supplies.” — Ryan Hall, General Manager, at HGreg Nissan Kendall