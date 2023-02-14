Printer Toner Partnership Delivers Solutions to Florida Auto Dealers
FLADCO’s Partnership with MSM Solves Florida Auto Dealership Printer Toner Growing Expenses along with Improved Controls and Efficiencies
We continually heard from our dealership customers that they were struggling with the antiquated toner solutions that were available to them.”CELEBRATION, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, FLADCO announces that it has partnered with national auto dealer printer toner solutions provider, MSM, to transform how car dealerships order, manage and track their printer supplies. The partnership deal gives FLADCO exclusivity in Florida to provide the unique and comprehensive MSM toner offering to its auto dealership customers.
— Ian Gamberg, FLADCO Vice President
"We continually heard from our dealership customers that they were struggling with the antiquated toner solutions that were available to them," said Ian Gamberg, FLADCO Vice President. "They told us that their toner costs continued to increase, while their ability to track what they were spending and where was nearly non-existent. We knew that we had to solve our customers’ issues with a solution that delivered top-quality products, combined with detailed tracking and reorder automation that resulted in significant cost reduction as well as improvements in efficiency. Our partnership with MSM delivers on that and much more."
The MSM printer toner program was designed specifically for auto dealers, and it was developed around the fact that most auto dealerships are experiencing a $50,000 profit leak per year in this area. The solution saves dealerships approximately 30% on their total printer toner expenses through superior products, reduced costs, improved utilization, and efficiency automations and tracking. Not only do dealers save an average of $50,000 per year, they gain control over these expenses and have the tracking and data to better manage their printers across their dealerships.
As the exclusive Florida auto dealer toner partner of MSM, FLADCO removes the time and hassle of managing printer supplies while significantly reducing costs within dealerships across the state. The solution incorporates a management portal with powerful technology that streamlines toner cartridge management, including monitoring and delivery automation. It also includes an integrated e-commerce ordering system removing the need to call or email to get your printer toner ordered. Instead, using an on-demand automation, dealers save time and never end up waiting for toner deliveries that now arrive too late.
This new offering is another FLADCO product innovation that is now available to current and new customers. The program reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to deliver solutions to Florida car dealers that result in new revenue, cost reduction and supply solutions that propel its customers even further.
About FLADCO
FLADCO saves automotive dealers time and money through the collective buying power of nearly 1,000 auto dealers in the State of Florida. It delivers products and services that meet dealerships’ needs through a single point of contact. Its relationships and vetting processes with top regional and national providers impart convenience and profitability to all dealership customers in the areas of Finance, Fixed Operations and Sales & Accounting.
Since 1985, FLADCO has improved auto dealerships’ profitability by delivering:
• A single resource for virtually all dealership needs
• A proven and rigorous vendor vetting and certifications process
• Dealer advocacy to ensure top-tier service and quick resolution of any issues
• Customized processes to generate additional revenue
