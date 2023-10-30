HomeWAV Partners with Lake County Community Corrections Enhancing Inmate Communications and Access to Technology
Company strengthens its presence in Indiana with the 11th facility partnershipCROWN POINT, INDIANA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Lake County Community Corrections in Indiana. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as it continues to transform the landscape of corrections technology and communication services.
Lake County Community Corrections recognized the need for a comprehensive upgrade in equipment and technology, leading them to seek out a new partner who could meet their evolving needs, including the integration of tablet technology to enhance inmate communications and provide access to a broader range of resources. After strategic consideration, Lake County Community Corrections selected HomeWAV as their partner of choice to provide an innovative solution that aligns with their vision for the future.
Under this new partnership, HomeWAV has deployed a total of nine HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 95 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets within the correctional facility. These state-of-the-art kiosks and tablets will offer inmates an array of features, including voice, video, and messaging services, and, most importantly, an enriched platform for communication with their loved ones. The tablets not only serve as a means of keeping communities connected, but they also grant inmates access to a library of movies, ebooks, games, and music to improve their capabilities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society. Furthermore, inmates benefit from educational resources through the Kolibri platform at no cost, fostering personal growth and development.
This marks the 11th facility in Indiana to partner with HomeWAV, a testament to HomeWAV's commitment to building strong relationships and providing cutting-edge technology to correctional facilities throughout the state. The partnership between HomeWAV and Lake County Community Corrections is set to make a positive impact on both the inmates and their community by fostering enhanced communication, education, and entertainment options.
The collaboration with Lake County Community Corrections represents a significant step forward in revolutionizing inmate communications and technology solutions and further solidifies HomeWAV's credible reputation as a trusted and forward-thinking partner in the correctional industry.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
