EMU Ranks Among the World's Best in the Prestigious Times Higher Education Subject Rankings

The UK-based Times Higher Education (THE), one of the most widely-recognized publishers of university rankings globally announced the world's top universities by subject ranking on Thursday, 26 October, 2023.

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) maintains its success as the only university from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to make it to the list, just like the previous year, in the field of Business and Economics, ranking within the range of 251-300 worldwide. In this category, there were four universities from the island of Cyprus and 19 from the Republic of Turkey. EMU secured the second position on the list for the whole island of Cyprus and shared the second place with Sabancı University among the universities of the Republic of Turkey.

Koç University, ranking in the band of 201-250, took the first place among universities from the Republic of Turkey in the field of Business and Economics. Following EMU and Sabancı University, Bilkent University and Middle East Technical University shared the third place in the band of 301-400.

EMU has also ranked among the world's best universities in the fields of Physical Sciences and Engineering. EMU has been placed within the band of 401-500 in the Physical Sciences category and 501-600 in the Engineering category.