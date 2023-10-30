Sun, Earth, and Sparkle: Ravana Coin’s Embarkation onto the Global Digital Stage

An exciting frontier is on the horizon as Ravana Coin pioneers a project to tokenize trading of Corundum and Chrysoberyl family of rough gemstones in Sri Lanka.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ancient Lanka, endearingly termed the “Treasure Island”, has a luminous heritage deeply intertwined with the vibrant trade of precious gemstones, a legacy extending over 5,000 years into the past. The island's dazzling gemstone allure has transcended ages, from the days when King Solomon was said to have been smitten by the enchanting Cashmere Blue Sapphire from Lankapura to times when traders from afar were drawn to its bountiful deposits of shimmering stones. Among the cherished gemstones are Corundum and Chrysoberyl, each with unique attributes, carving a niche for Sri Lanka on the global map as a notable source of high-quality precious stones.In the modern milieu, Ravana Coin emerges as a harmonious blend of this ancient gemstone legacy with the cutting-edge digital sphere. After its triumphant launch on the Ethereum Blockchain and its trading initiation on Uniswap, Ravana Coin took a significant leap by launching on the Japan Open Chain (JOC) . This particular endeavor is not merely a technical integration; it's a visionary stride towards crafting a global platform for cultural and spiritual exploration. The Japan Open Chain project, developed in collaboration with esteemed Japanese institutions such as Dentsu, Minna Bank, Pixiv, Kyoto University of the Arts, and Corgear, provided a fertile ground for Ravana Coin to intertwine ancient cultural richness with modern blockchain technology.The narrative further blossomed with Ravana Coin making its presence felt on the Binance BNB Smart Chain, a step amplifying its mission to share the cultural and spiritual legacy of King Ravana with a global audience. This stride, leveraging the robust infrastructure and the expansive user base of BNB Smart Chain, promises enhanced accessibility and a vibrant community dedicated to reliving and sharing the rich narratives associated with King Ravana.An exciting frontier is on the horizon as Ravana Coin pioneers a project to tokenize, digitize, and ascertain the authenticity, provenance, and trading of Corundum and Chrysoberyl family of rough gemstones in Sri Lanka. This initiative dovetails with the island's illustrious gemstone legacy, offering a transparent and secure platform for trading these precious stones, embodying a modern-day conduit for the world to engage with and appreciate the geological marvels of Sri Lanka.These pivotal milestones etched by Ravana Coin are emblematic of a concerted endeavor to foster a global community united by the appreciation of cultural diversity and ancient wisdom. Through these ventures, Ravana Coin is not merely launching a cryptocurrency but nurturing a global dialogue that resonates with the cultural richness and spiritual wisdom associated with King Ravana, weaving the ancient ethos with modern digital narrative in a poetic dance of Sun, Earth, and Sparkle.As the digital domain burgeons with speculative and meme-driven cryptocurrencies , Ravana Coin charts a path of stability and real-world asset backing. The future envisages the Ravana NFT being bolstered by a family of Sri Lankan gemstones and mines, rooting its value in the rich geological tapestry of the island. This initiative mirrors global trends where entities from Japan are delving into diamond mining to create digital assets backed by diamonds, and the emergence of gold-backed cryptocurrencies and digital assets are gaining traction.In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies, Ravana Coin offers a refreshing perspective. It's not just another speculative digital token but a stable and secure platform backed by Japanese Government Bonds, which, in turn, is backed by gold reserves. The Bonds are underwritten by the Ministry of Finance in Japan and the bearer ownership lies with Sri Ravana Urumaya (Heritage) bridging ancient history and secure financing with the aid of Blockchain Technology. This strong foundation places Ravana Coin at the forefront of the Quantum Financial System (QFS), where it plays a pioneering role. Much like the legends that have endured through time, Ravana Coin combines tradition with cutting-edge technology to provide a unique investment opportunity.Furthermore, Ravana Coin is currently engaged in the R&D needed to implement and comply with the ISO20022 standard, which is poised to provide a bridge between traditional banking technologies such as SWIFT, Blockchain based Cryptocurrency and QFS.Ravana Coin's mission transcends the ephemeral nature of many digital assets by providing a stable platform for digitizing and trading assets that boast security and well-established value through traditional systems. This fusion of enduring stability and avant-garde technology endows Ravana Coin with a distinctive advantage, painting it as an attractive investment avenue for early-stage investors. Through these innovative strides, Ravana Coin not only paves the way for a secure digital asset ecosystem but also encapsulates the rich heritage and natural bounty of Sri Lanka, akin to the legendary lore enveloping the Great and Little Basses Reefs.

