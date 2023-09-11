Ravana Coin Cryptocurrency Announces Exciting ICO Pre-Sale
Ravana Coin,a groundbreaking digital asset developed by Bitcoin Pvt Ltd, Incorporated in 2017 announces Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Pre-Sale of 1 Million Tokens
Ravana Coin (UNISWAP:RAVANA)
Ravana Coin with the backing of Japanese Government Bonds has unparalleled security in the cryptocurrency market. Ravana Coin has the potential to revolutionize the way people invest in digital assets”TOKYO, JAPAN, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravana Coin Cryptocurrency Announces Exciting ICO Pre-Sale
— Shigeki Yukawa
Ravana Coin Cryptocurrency, a groundbreaking digital asset developed by Bitcoin Pvt Ltd, Incorporated in 2017 is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Pre-Sale of 1 Million Tokens. What sets this ICO apart is its remarkable backing by 500 Billion Yen valued Japanese Government (Heritage) Bonds (JGB) of the 57th refund balance certificate backed by gold signed, certified and issued by the Ministry of Finance in Japan on the 30th April 1983. Bonds carry authentication number 0345-1359-3789-2468 (40 Years maturity completed on 30th April 2023) with the holding financial institution being Bank of Japan (BoJ). Making it one of the most secure and promising investment and trading opportunities in the Ethereum blockchain of cryptocurrency landscape.
Ravana Coin is a cutting-edge digital currency designed to revolutionize the cryptocurrency market being backed by Security Bonds from the start. Built on a robust and secure blockchain technology platform of Ethereum recently integrated by the financial giant VISA, Ravana Coin aims to provide users with unparalleled security, transparency, and ease of use in applications such as remittances and cross currency payment gateways.
Key Highlights of the Historical Ravana Coin ICO Pre-Sale:
• 1 Million Tokens: The ICO Pre-Sale will offer a limited supply of 1 million Ravana Coins, providing early investors with exclusive access to this exciting opportunity.
• Cutting-Edge Technology: Ravana Coin utilizes the Ethereum blockchain technology to ensure fast, secure, and efficient transactions. Its advanced features and capabilities set it apart from other cryptocurrencies on the market.
• Transparency and Compliance: Ravana Coin is committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and regulatory compliance.
• Global Accessibility: Ravana Coin is accessible to investors worldwide, offering a unique opportunity for global participation in the cryptocurrency market.
As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve in the post pandemic world focused on business continuation based on a more digital economy, Digital Assets and Cryptocurrencies such as Ravana Coin can create new economic opportunities.
Ravana Coin is based on the widely adopted ERC20 which is the de-facto standard for Cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum Blockchain.
Ethereum's technical leadership in the blockchain industry is driven by its pioneering smart contract functionality, Turing-complete programming language, decentralized execution via the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), a vibrant developer community, cross-chain interoperability, a history of innovation (including Ethereum 2.0 for scalability), robust decentralization and security, community-driven governance, and scalability solutions. This comprehensive set of features has propelled Ethereum to the forefront of blockchain technology, making it the platform of choice for a diverse array of applications and industries.
Mr. Shigeki Yukawa, Co-founder of Bitcoin Pvt Ltd, commented on this exciting development, saying, "We are proud to introduce Ravana Coin to the world with the backing of Japanese Government Bonds. This level of security and stability is unparalleled in the cryptocurrency market. We believe Ravana Coin has the potential to revolutionize the way people invest in digital assets."
World’s largest economies such as USA, UK and China are at the forefront of adopting Bitcoin and Central Bank Digital Currencies as part of the economy. In a recent development, SEC in the US is expected to approve Bitcoin ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) proposal led by the world’s largest Cryptocurrency fund Grayscale and a consortia that manage over US$15 Trillion worth of funds. In another recent development, Chinese courts has taken a significant step in recognizing Cryptocurrency as legal property. These are decisions that will have immense ripple effects not only in the digital economy, but the whole world economy as a whole, Mr Yukawa added.
Mr Yukawa who is also a contemporary of the elusive Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto further added that Ravana Coin has been signed up as the exclusive currency of choice on a revolutionary new NFT platform dedicated for rare natural resources and he said more details of this will be unveiled shortly.
The ICO Pre-Sale began on 7th September 2023 and will run for two weeks. Early investors are encouraged to participate in this historic opportunity to become a part of the Ravana Coin community.
Bitcoin Pvt Ltd envisions historic Ravana Coin as a game-changer in the cryptocurrency landscape, providing a safe and secure digital asset for investors seeking to participate in a dynamic and innovative market. The company remains dedicated to developing cutting edge solutions that empower individuals to participate in the digital economy.
For more information about Ravana Coin Cryptocurrency and the ICO Pre-Sale, please visit www.ravanacoin.com
Bitcoin Pvt Ltd is a trusted name in the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, known for its commitment to technological innovation, security, and transparency. With a team of experts in blockchain technology and finance, Bitcoin Pvt Ltd is poised to make a significant impact on the future of digital finance.
This press release does not constitute financial advice or endorsement. Investors are encouraged to conduct their research and consider their investment strategies carefully. Cryptocurrency investments carry inherent risks, and potential investors/traders should seek independent financial advice.
